Silent Witness viewers call for show to end over ‘shockingly bad’ series 26

Silent Witness’ Heart of Darkness episodes have left fans unimpressed as they’ve called for the show to end over the “shockingly bad” series 26.

While the return of Silent Witness usually leaves fans overjoyed, viewers have slammed the most recent series for “terrible writing and acting.”

Heart of Darkness saw the Lyell team venture into a tunnel to investigate the murder of a local mayor, but viewers have called for the show to end over the “disappointing” recent series.

Here’s why Silent Witness viewers think its time is up…

Jack and the Lyell team investigated the death of a small town mayor in Heart of Darkness (Credit: BBC)

Silent Witness Heart of Darkness: Viewers call for the show to end

Since the beginning of series 26, viewers have complained that the writing and acting haven’t been the best.

And with part two of the Heart of Darkness episodes, viewers think it’s time for Silent Witness to end.

One viewer took to Twitter with their review: “#SilentWitness is shockingly bad.

“Feel committed to finish the series but think I’m only watching it because I can’t believe how awful it’s become.

“Terrible storylines and the acting is truly appalling!”

Storylines in series 26 have gone from a mafia ring to murderous environmental activists, and fans think the show has lost what they once loved about it.

One viewer said: “It’s the first time we’ve switched off an episode before the end.

“I can’t believe how poor the dialogue, acting and storylines have become.”

Viewers miss seeing Nikki (Emilia Fox) in the lab! (Credit: BBC)

Is it time for Silent Witness to end? These viewers think so…

As the storylines become more unbelievable, and the Lyell team spend even more time out of the lab, fans think it’s time for the show to end after 26 years.

One viewer wrote: “Can someone please make #SilentWitness end? It’s rubbish.”

A second wrote: “The BBC needs to end Silent Witness after this series. It’s out of ideas and has run its course.”

Some viewers think the show could be saved with a new re-vamp (or new writers!)

One viewer shared: “#SilentWitness please get some new writers in who know what forensic pathologists and their colleagues actually do.”

Another fan added their plea to the BBC: “please get Silent Witness back on track. It’s so awful this series.”

As viewers await next week’s final two episodes of series 26, will the finale win back viewers?

Silent Witness continues on Monday, January 30 with episode 9 at 9pm on BBC One.

