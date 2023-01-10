Silent Witness got rave reviews last night (January 9) – not least because the episode featured a Holby City “crossover”.

The episode saw the Lyell team investigate a case where an abandoned lorry was found with several bodies inside.

But when the episode led the team to a hospital, fans realised it wasn’t just any hospital, but the Holby City one!

As a result, it appears they couldn’t have been more excited!

Fans recognised Dr Gabriel Folukoya and the team were in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Silent Witness review: Fans delighted with Holby City ‘crossover’

Fans of Holby City were left heartbroken last year when the long-running Casualty spin-off was cancelled, but at least the show gets to (sort of) live on in Silent Witness!

If you thought the hospital set looked familiar last night, you’re not alone as many fans recognised it as the old Holby hospital set.

While it was named The Royal Byfield Hospital, there was no doubt that it was Holby City’s set.

One fan said: “I was wondering why this hospital looks so familiar and I’ve just realised it’s Holby City.”

Another said: “Clearly using the old Holby set for its hospital. I’ll recognise Darwin Ward anywhere!”

Holby City was cancelled after 23 series last March as many fans tried to save the show.

One fan even did wish the Silent Witness crew had made it look less like Holby, though.

“They could have at least tried to make it look less like Holby to save our broken hearts!!” declared one.

But others were happy to see Holby live on.

“Pleased to see they’re putting the Holby set to good use,” said one.

If the only way we get Holby City live on is through the set, we’re happy to take it!

Silent Witness episode 3 saw Nikki and Jack investigate a case in a hospital (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Silent Witness season 26 Familiar Faces cast: Kate Robbins and Jack Ryder star!

Fans treat the episode ‘like a crossover’

While the Silent Witness episode wasn’t an official crossover with Holby City, many fans decided to treat it like it was.

One fan took to Twitter to say: “I am 100% treating this episode like a Silent Witness/Holby City crossover.”

Another fan said they were “just pretending I’m watching Holby”.

And fans even pointed out that one Holby City actor even featured in the episode.

Jack Ryder played Frank Turner, the manager of a halfway house, in the Silent Witness episode.

I am 100% treating this episode like a Silent Witness/Holby City crossover.

Holby City fans will recognise him as registrar Evan Crowhurst. He was dramatically stabbed in series 21 of the medical drama.

One viewer pointed out: “I wonder how Jack Ryder felt being back on the Holby City set.”

Well, we’re glad Holby City gets to live on in some form…

Silent Witness continues on Tuesday, January 10 with episode 4 at 9pm on BBC One. Series 26 episodes 1-4 are available on BBC iPlayer now.

