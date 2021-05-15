In latest Piers Morgan news, the star has told fans it “kills him” to see the BBC overtake Good Morning Britain in telly ratings.

The presenter, 56, has taken a swipe at BBC Breakfast after its viewing figures trampled all over GMB on Friday this week.

Furious Piers, who quit the ITV show in March, spoke out after BBC bosses celebrated the latest numbers.

Piers Morgan says it ‘kills him’ to see BBC Breakfast’s ratings (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Taking to Twitter, Piers retweeted a post by BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani.

The tweet read: “Wow. Huge numbers for #BBCBreakfast on Friday with an average share of 46.2% and the largest audience so far in 2021.

“Key interviews, major stories, sport, weather and entertainment make it by far the #MostWatched morning show. Thank you.”

Hitting back, Piers branded those working on GMB’s rival “dullards”.

I hear @GMB’s share was 18% yesterday. For perspective, on my last day, @GMB’s share was 35% and the BBC’s was 33%.

It’s been a long two months.

Kills me to see these dullards crowing again. https://t.co/83ccCUZp7j — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 15, 2021

He blasted: “I hear @GMB’s share was 18% yesterday. For perspective, on my last day, @GMB’s share was 35% and the BBC’s was 33%.

“It’s been a long two months. Kills me to see these dullards crowing again.”

Since sharing his views, many of Piers’ fans have been quick to tell him to return to GMB.

One tweeted: “Kills me as well……if only we could turn back time and restart that fateful morning, we might still have you gracing our screens first thing, waking us all up!”

Piers says he cannot bare to see BBC ‘dullards crowing again’ (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

What did fans say?

Another begged: “Please please come back Piers, it’s so dull switch on and switch off.”

A third told Piers: “BBC puts me to sleep, sooooo boring! You injected so much life and energy into the morning and you are desperately missed. They should be begging you to come back.”

A fourth added: “I don’t always agree with you but you are missed on GMB.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Piers confirmed he’s returning to ITV with an episode of Life Stories.

He said on Twitter he’ll be interviewing leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer.

The star said: “We’re doing the interview next week, and it will air soon afterwards.”

Why did Piers Morgan quit GMB?

Piers dramatically quit Good Morning Britain after being asked to apologise for his comments about Meghan Markle.

The anchor had said he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan said during hers and Prince Harry’s bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers even stormed off set during a heated row with weatherman Alex Beresford over it.

The star felt Meghan had “trashed” the Royal family in the interview.

Piers quit Good Morning Britain in March (Credit: YouTube/ GMB)

A petition calling for Piers’ sacking amassed more than 88,000 signatures.

But it was Piers, who joined GMB in 2015, who made the decision to walk away after he was asked – and refused – to apologise.

He told fans on Twitter that ‘freedom of speech was a hill he was happy to die on’.

Meanwhile, this week, Piers hit out at Alastair Campbell after he took his seat on the breakfast show.

The pair became embroiled in a Twitter spat about mental health.

