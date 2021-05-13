Piers Morgan has taken to social media to criticise Prince Harry yet again.

The former Good Morning Britain star isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In his latest post, Piers hit out at Harry following his appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

What did Piers Morgan say about Prince Harry?

Earlier today (May 13), Piers reposted a news report about Harry to his 7.9 million followers.

In addition, the 56-year-old star added: “For a guy who craves privacy, Prince Harry sure is yapping a lot about his private life.”

While Piers clearly isn’t a fan of the former royal, some of his followers did agree.

Prince Harry sure is yapping a lot about his private life

One wrote: “I believe they knew they’d get more press coverage by leaving The Firm. They just wanted it to be all about them. I’m ignoring everything they do.”

A second shared: “He now realises without the media they are irrelevant, and won’t be able to earn the big bucks!”

However, others were quick to defend Harry’s privacy.

Another commented: “He’s allowed to the share details of his life he’s comfortable with, but when press becomes evasive and start snooping into his private life (the details he isn’t comfortable sharing) that’s when it becomes a problem. It’s not hard to understand, Piers.”

A second shared: “Piers, your obsession with those two is genuinely unbelievable.”

A third complained: “For a guy who says he has been silenced, Piers Morgan sure is yapping a lot.”

Meanwhile, the post comes days after Piers reunited his feud with Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

In a tweet, he declared he still “doesn’t believe” her mental health struggles.

The controversial host posted: “I believe in mental illness, I just don’t believe Meghan Markle.”

What did Prince Harry discuss on the podcast?

Details of Harry’s podcast appearance with Dax Shepard emerged today.

During the podcast, he bravely admitted he wanted to quit royal life in his 20s.

Harry said: “It’s the job right? Grin and bear it, get on with it. In my early 20s, it was a case of, I don’t want this job.

“I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down, have a wife and a family when I know, that it’s going to happen again?”

Furthermore, Harry also opened up about having therapy for his mental health.

He shared: “I plucked my head out of the sand, gave it a good shake off.”

