Piers Morgan reignites Meghan Markle feud as he insists he still ‘doesn’t believe her’

Piers Morgan has taken another swipe at Meghan Markle on Twitter today (May 10).

The former Good Morning Britain star reignited his feud with the Duchess of Sussex in a scathing tweet, declaring he still “doesn’t believe her”.

In the past, Piers sparked backlash for his comments about Meghan in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers Morgan reignited his feud with Meghan Markle today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle?

It appears Piers, 56, is still standing by those comments.

His latest swipe followed shortly after a user responded to his post on Mental Health Awareness Week.

Piers initially tweeted: “To mark #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, a quote I’ve always found helpful in tough times.”

I believe in mental illness, I just don’t believe Meghan Markle

The star accompanied the message with a quote from the movie Rocky.

It read: “Going in one more round when you don’t think you can, that’s what makes all the difference in your life.”

Following the tweet, a user responded: “So now you believe in mental health? You thought it was all made up when Meghan Markle mentioned she struggled with hers [bleep].”

Meghan Markle has previously shared her mental health struggles (Credit: VAX Live)

Read more: Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s series to launch next month as he discusses ‘unresolved trauma’

However, the comment didn’t go unnoticed by Piers.

He later replied: “I believe in mental illness, I just don’t believe Meghan Markle.

“Ps Please don’t call me ‘[bleep]’ – it’s bad for my mental health.”

When did Piers last mention Meghan?

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been too long since Piers made an attack on Meghan, 39.

In fact, it was only last week!

At the time, Piers criticised Meghan following the news of her upcoming children’s book.

Piers isn’t a fan of Harry and Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The book, which is inspired by her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, will publish on June 8.

However, Piers believes the Duchess is only “exploiting” her royal title.

Writing in an article for the Daily Mail, he said: “The whole notion of Meghan Markle dishing out advice to anyone about the relationship between fathers and children is absolutely ridiculous given the appalling relationships she and her husband have with their own fathers.”

Read more: Piers Morgan slams ITV’s ‘unwise advice’ for new recruit

In addition, Piers added: “If she really cared about father-child relationships, she’d take a chauffeur-driven limousine on the hour-long trip to see her own father who’s never even met either Harry or Archie.

“And if she really cared about father-child relationships, she would never have trashed Harry’s family on global TV in the horrible way that she did, causing yet more damage, possibly irreparably, to Harry’s relationship with his father.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.