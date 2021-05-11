Piers Morgan and Alastair Campbell don’t appear set to end their ‘feud’ anytime soon.

The pair, who have previously clashed, had their so-called rivalry put centre stage this week when Alastair took Piers’ seat on GMB.

The former politician will front the morning show this week alongside Susanna Reid.

Despite not being part of the show anymore, Piers hinted he still watches.

Alastair Campbell made his GMB debut on Monday where Piers Morgan used to sit (Credit: Good Morning Britain Twitter)

What did Piers Morgan say to Alastair Campbell on Twitter?

GMB had a special segment on mental health, and just a few hours later Piers decided to tweet about the same topic.

“I’m curious to know just how much money famous mental health campaigners are making,” tweeted Piers. “From constantly preaching about it & exploiting their myriad ‘problems’. And what percentage of that money they give to mental health charities. Celebrity victimhood is a lucrative business.”

Alastair spotted the tweet and, assuming it was about him, fought back.

In a series of posts he defended his claim to be a mental health campaigner.

Piers isn’t happy with his replacement (Credit: Splash)

“If you mean me @piersmorgan, @schooltruth and I have a charity account which takes a share of my earning. It goes to causes we believe in. Mainly mental health and education for poorer children. I do paid speaking gigs and often ask for fees to be paid to charity,” he said.

“I’ve made money from books and documentaries about mental health. I do have to make a living, and in all cases some of the proceeds go to charity. In my running days I raised over £1m.”

Sadly for Alastair, Piers had the perfect response.

Following the succession of tweets, Piers simply replied: “No, I was talking about celebrities…”

No, I was talking about celebrities.. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 11, 2021

Alastair then replied: “Ah OK!”

In his Daily Mail column over the weekend, Piers did at least try to share a few kind words about his rival.

Piers said: “I’ve known Alastair for donkey’s years. Despite numerous bust-ups, always got on well with him. He’s also a properly trained and very experienced journalist.”

