In latest Prince Harry news, the Duke has said he wanted to quit royal life in his 20s.

The Duke of Sussex stepped back from his senior royal role last year alongside wife Meghan Markle.

However, in a new podcast interview, Harry admitted he felt he “didn’t want the job” of Prince when he was younger and years before he met Meghan.

Harry wanted to quit royal life in his 20s (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Prince Harry?

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke was asked what it felt like to take trips around the Commonwealth where “people had more freedom” than him.

Harry said: “It’s the job right? Grin and bear it, get on with it. In my early 20s, it was a case of, I don’t want this job.

“I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum.

Harry opened up about his mental health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“How am I ever going to settle down, have a wife and a family when I know, that it’s going to happen again?

“Because I know, I’ve seen behind the curtain.

“I’ve seen the business model, I know how this operation runs and how it works, and I don’t want to be a part of this.”

Meanwhile, Harry also opened up about having therapy for his mental health.

He continued: “Once I started doing therapy suddenly it was like the bubble was burst.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Harry say?

“I plucked my head out of the sand, gave it a good shake off.”

The Duke added: “I was like okay, you are in this position of privilege stop complaining, stop thinking as though you want something different, make this different.

“So how are you going to do this differently, how are you going to make your mum proud, how are you going to use this platform to really affect change and be able to give people that confidence to be able to change their own lives?”

Meghan and Harry will soon welcome their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan now live in California with their two-year-old son Archie.

They are expecting their second baby sometime this summer.

