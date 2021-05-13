In latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess has reportedly cancelled her baby shower.

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her second child – a little girl – with her husband Prince Harry.

However, the couple “do not feel it’s appropriate” to hold a baby shower as there’s “too much strife in the world”.

Pregnant Meghan reportedly won’t have a baby shower (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Meghan Markle?

According to US Weekly, a source has said Meghan and Harry are also preparing their son Archie, two, for the arrival of his baby sister.

The insider said: “Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now.

“There is too much strife in the world. She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose.”

The couple will welcome their daughter over the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, US Weekly Correspondent Christina Garibaldi added: “The couple have been readying their son, Archie to be a big brother with a source telling us they’re giving Archie all the attention he can handle right now as he eagerly awaits the arrival of his baby sister.”

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child on February 14 of this year.

Then, during their Oprah interview in March, the couple announced they were having a little girl.

The couple already have son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan also confirmed she’s due to give birth during the “summertime”.

Bookies have predicted what the couple will name their daughter, with Diana – which would be in tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana – a favourite.

However, Ladbrokes recently said the name Philippa has overtaken Diana.

Philippa would be a nod to Harry’s late grandfather Prince Philip, who died last month at the age of 99.

Harry and Meghan may pay tribute to Prince Philip with their daughter’s name (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What have bookies said?

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes told The Sun: “Royal fans are increasingly hopeful that Harry and Meghan will name their daughter Philippa, and we’ve been forced to cut the odds accordingly as it’s the only name punters are backing right now.

“It certainly wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Diana is used, though it seems more likely it will be a middle name.”

Recent reports have also suggested the baby could be a “great unifier” for the royal family.

Meghan and Harry’s explosive Oprah chat has said to have caused tensions between the couple and his family.

However, when the new baby arrives, it could bring them all closer.

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told US Weekly: “I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan.”

