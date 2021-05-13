Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be ‘driven apart’ by a new Princess Diana documentary, Paul Burrell has claimed.

A new programme about the Princess of Wales – who died in 1997 – is apparently in the making and it’s set to feature unheard and unseen footage.

However, the show – which will apparently air on Netflix next year – could cause some divide between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple signed a deal – apparently worth $100million – with the streaming giant last year.

The documentary could ‘divide’ Meghan and Harry, says Paul Burrell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘divided’ over Princess Diana doc?

Paul Burrell – Diana’s former butler and close friend – said the documentary could be “uncomfortable” for Harry.

The show will reportedly feature audio and video tapes of Diana, which helped Andrew Morton write his book, Diana: Her True Story.

Mr Burrell told Closer magazine that the show could feature “conversations with her voice coach, Peter Settelen, and the audio tapes she sent back and forth to her biographer, Morton”.

The Diana documentary may make Harry feel “uncomfortable” (Credit: Arnie Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

He added: “The documentary may draw up scandal and private details about Diana, and that’ll be really uncomfortable for Harry.

“He’s always hated the fact his mother was exploited.

“It’s very awkward as I think Meghan may see Diana as a role model, and feel she can relate to her.”

Meanwhile, Mr Burrell said Meghan will “welcome more insight into Diana’s life and for them to be compared”.

Meghan will ‘welcome’ the documentary, says Mr Burrell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, he said that those “differing feelings” could create “a divide between her and Harry” and “could even drive them apart”.

Meanwhile, the Duchess recently paid tribute to the late Princess Diana in a TV appearance.

Meghan made a plea for worldwide vaccine equality at the Vax Live concert.

The pregnant royal wore a stunning Cartier Tank Française watch during the speech.

The watch apparently belonged to Diana, who often wore it at public events.

Meghan paid tribute to Diana with her watch (Credit: VAX LIVE)

Will Harry return to the UK?

Meanwhile, in July, Harry is due to return to the UK for the unveiling of a Diana statue.

The statue will be put up to honour what would have been her 60th birthday.

However, Meghan is due to give birth to their second baby during the “summertime”.

Now, experts reckon this could impact Harry’s visit.

Russell Myers told talkRADIO: “Will it be a convenient excuse that he doesn’t need to come over and face the family?”

