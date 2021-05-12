In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess reportedly had an unrealistic expectation of her relationship with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be different in personalities when Meghan and Harry were still senior members of the royal family.

The couple stepped back from royal life last March and now live in California.

Meghan may have had an ‘unrealistic expectation’ of her relationship with Kate, an expert said (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the Meghan Markle news?

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary Meghan & Harry: The New Revelations last year, expert Emily Andrews explained the differences Meghan and Kate faced.

She said: “I think it seems Meghan had a very unrealistic expectation of her relationship with Kate.

“If you look at it from the Cambridges’ point of view, they don’t know this woman at all.

Kate apparently met Meghan “early on” in her relationship with Harry Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They were at a very different stage of life”

“From their point of view they absolutely did welcome her into the family.

“William and Kate invited Meghan and Harry to Apartment 1A. Kate met Meghan pretty early on in the relationship.

“I think from William and Kate’s point they did try and help as much as possible, but they were at a very different stage of life.”

Meanwhile, last year, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from their senior royal roles.

At the time, they said they wanted to become financially independent but still support the Queen.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world with their Oprah interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

It’s said to have sparked tensions between Harry and his family.

However, those tensions apparently became more intense after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March of this year.

During the chat, the couple made a string of revelations and allegations about the royal family and the reason behind their decision to step back.

Meghan said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie, but claimed she didn’t receive help from the Palace.

In addition, she alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about Archie’s skin colour before he was born.

The couple quit their senior royal roles last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan and Harry say in their Oprah interview?

Meghan also claimed Kate made her cry in the lead-up to her wedding to Harry.

Reports which emerged months after the wedding in 2018 claimed that Meghan had made Kate cry.

Meanwhile, Harry claimed his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William were ‘trapped’ within the institution.

He also said he became cut off financially by his family after leaving the UK, and claimed his father stopped taking his calls.

Buckingham Palace later issued a statement, saying the claims made by the couple would be investigated within the family privately.

