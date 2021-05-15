Prince Charles was “knocked to the ground” by Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry, an expert claims.

Royal commentators have compared the feeling felt by the Prince Of Wales to being ‘punched several times’.

During Oprah’s interview, 36-year-old Harry, Duke of Sussex, said there is “a lot of hurt” between him and his father.

Royal experts claim Charles felt ‘exposed’ by Harry’s Oprah interview (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Prince Charles think of the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

And Royal expert Julie Montagu believes this hit Prince Charles, 72, hard.

Speaking on Channel 5’s Charles and Harry: Father & Son Divided, Julie says: “The person who was really knocked to the ground in that interview with several punches was Prince Charles 100 per cent.

“The takeaway from that interview was that there is a real rift, there is real distance, there is real anger.”

The one-off programme, which airs tonight (May 15, 2021), also features the opinion of relationship psychologist Anjula Mutanda.

Harry and wife Meghan’s Oprah interview aired in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anjula claims that Prince Charles may have felt “exposed” by Harry’s comments.

“These are seismic statements to make about one’s own family members, and I wonder from Charles’ point of view he would have felt very exposed by his son,” she says.

What did Prince Harry tell Oprah about Prince Charles?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stunned the world with their explosive Oprah chat in March.

During their interview with the US star, Harry spoke about his current relationship with his family.

He claimed his father “stopped talking his calls” when he and Meghan moved to Canada in early 2020.

This was after the couple made the decision to step away from duties.

“When we were in Canada, I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father, before he stopped taking my calls,” Harry said.

Prince Harry has moved his family to the US (credit: Splasnews.com)

“Of course I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that.”

When asked why he thought his father stopped answering his calls, Harry replied: “Because I took matters… by that point I’d took matters into my own hands.

“It was, like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point.”

Harry did, however, tell Oprah that Charles was taking his calls again.

Duke ‘experienced some form of pain’

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Harry appeared to take a swipe at his father’s parenting during another interview.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Harry said: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody…

“…but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered…”

Harry went on to explain how he wants to ‘break the cycle’ for his own children.

Prince Harry, pictured as a child, also appears to have taken a swipe at Charles’ parenting (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“It’s really hard to do, but for me it comes down to awareness,” he said. “Like I never saw it. I never knew about it.

“And then suddenly, I started to piece it all together and go; Okay, so this is where he went to school. This is what happened.

“I know this bit about his life. I also know that’s connected to his parents. So that means that he’s treating me the way that he was treated.”

Harry said this was his reason to move to the US with Meghan and their son Archie, two.

The couple are expecting their second child this summer.

