Oprah Winfrey has admitted even she was surprised when Meghan Markle dropped such bombshells in their no holds barred interview.

The sit-down interview in March saw Meghan claim she didn’t receive help from the palace after feeling suicidal and also alleged there were ‘concerns’ about son Archie’s skin colour before he was born.

Meghan and Prince Harry have been in the headlines since then.

Oprah has now said she was “surprised” the Duchess was so open during their chat.

One of the things Meghan alleged was that before she and Prince Harry had their son Archie, there were conversations about how dark his skin might be.

The US talk show host’s jaw dropped when Meghan made that claim. “What?” she exclaimed.

Speaking on Nancy O’Dell’s Channel on talkshoplive, she said of her thoughts at that time: “I’m like, ‘What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there.'”

Oprah texted Meghan and Harry before the interview

Oprah also revealed that she had exchanged texts with the couple before the interview.

“Whenever I’m doing interviews with anybody for anything that is significant, I have a conversation with them before,” she said.

“I didn’t see Harry and Meghan before but I did text them and say intention is very important to me, tell me what your intention is, so that we can be aligned in our goal.

“And our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

The interview made headlines around the world.

It is also believed to have caused tension between Harry and some family members.

Oprah didn’t realise the impact the interview would have

Oprah said she did not realise it would have the impact that it did.

“I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have,” she said.

The star, 67, said it was a “powerful interview”.

“What makes it powerful is when you have someone else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful, as they were,” she said.

“So, I don’t give myself credit for that. I give myself credit for asking the questions. But the reason the interview was what it was, was because they answered the way they did.”

