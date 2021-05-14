Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “wallowing” in the “muck” they’ve created, Lady Colin Campbell has said.

The former I’m A Celebrity star and socialite, 71, shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in her latest YouTube video.

Lady C said Meghan is an “operator” in the “highest order”, and “bombarding us with her successes”.

What did Lady C say about Meghan and Harry?

Lady C said in the video: “I have been very reliably informed that Meghan and Harry are like pigs in a pig pen in Montecito.

“They are absolutely thrilled beyond compare and wallowing in the mire they’ve caused for everybody else.

“They are thrilled to the core that their game plan and agendas are being brought to fluicion.”

Lady C added: “They are like pigs in the mire, wallowing delightedly, happily in all the muck that they have created.

“They are using it to merch and they are merching apparently very successfully.”

Lady C’s comments come after Meghan and Harry confirmed their new partnership with Procter & Gamble.

Meghan once criticised a “sexist” advert the company put out when she was just 11 years old and they later changed it.

Now, decades on, the Duke and Duchess’ Archewell organisation has partnered up with the firm.

What will the partnership aim to do?

According to the couple’s website, the partnership will “focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport”.

It will also “elevate the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their point of view and lived experience is heard at the tables where decisions are made”.

Meanwhile, more recently, Harry has sparked discussion with his new interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

He appeared to take a swipe at father Prince Charles’ parenting.

Harry said he wants to ‘break the cycle’ of “genetic pain”.

The Duke also admitted he wanted to quit royal life in his 20s.

This is because of what it did to his late mother, Princess Diana.

In addition, he compared living under scrutiny as a member of the royal family to The Truman Show.

