Prince Harry shouldn’t have given his recent podcast interview, a royal expert has said.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about royal life and his decision to quit his senior royal role on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

During the chat, Harry appeared to take a swipe at his father Prince Charles‘ parenting and said he wants to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain”.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has said he doesn’t believe Harry “meant to be personal” with his comments and used the chat as a “form of therapy to bare his soul”.

Prince Harry ‘shouldn’t have done his interview’

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily!, Mr Fitzwilliams also said it suggests Meghan Markle is “very much controlling his train of thought”.

The expert said: “It’s the sort of thing he didn’t have to give. Oprah [interview] was so destructive and done the Royal Family a lot of harm.

“Now, he will find one day if he continues this sort of interview there is a date whereby, the interest, the headlines, the fascination in what he has to say will be very, very much reduced.

Did Prince Harry use the interview as a ‘form of therapy’?

“I think it’s the sort of thing he shouldn’t have given. It’s almost as though it was a form of therapy to bare his soul in this way.”

However, Mr Fitzwilliams said he doesn’t believe Harry “meant to be personal” with his comments, in particular about his father’s parenting.

Harry told Shepard on the podcast: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody…

“…but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered…

“It’s parts of the culture victimhood”

“…I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

Mr Fitzwilliams: “I don’t think he necessarily saw this as an attack on the Queen and Prince Charles by implication when how he talks about genetic pain and suffering passed from Charles and the Queen.

“I don’t think in that sense he meant to be personal but on the other hand if he talks for that length of time and says what he said, he must expect words to be interpreted.”

In addition, the expert added: “How [Harry] sees it, he’s in a good place now and he’s trying to explain how he’s got there. It’s parts of the culture victimhood.

“It’s truly sad”

“It’s so unwise to give interviews of this sort because eventually people will get very tired of it. I really think he should have never given this interview.

“I didn’t think he should have done the one with James Corden. And then we had Oprah Winfrey, which was so unnecessary.

“You get the impression that she [Meghan] is very much controlling his train of thought that he believes that in fact he has discovered various truths that were denied to him when he was in the claustrophobic confines of growing up as a senior member of the royal family.”

In conclusion, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “I think it’s truly sad he feels the need to do this.

“He believes he’s happy and found the freedom he wanted but you could ask has he really and what will the future bring?

“It’s leading nowhere and it’s revealing in many ways he has been deeply troubled and seems to still need some form of therapy as he was using that interview as a form of therapy.

“Also, there’s no doubt she’s [Meghan] terrifically influencing what he says and does. It’s sad.”

