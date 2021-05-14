In latest Prince Charles news, the royal has stepped out for an engagement following his son Prince Harry’s recent comments about his parenting.

The Duke of Sussex appeared to take a swipe at his father’s parenting during an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Harry said he wants to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain” and said Charles treated him “the way that he was treated”.

Charles stepped out today (Credit: YouTube)

What’s the latest news on Prince Charles?

On Friday, the Prince of Wales travelled to Wales to visit communities in Cardiff and Merthyr Tydfil.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘shouldn’t have given new interview,’ insists royal expert

Charles, 72, paid a visit to BCB International, a family owned business which supplies protective, medical and defence equipment.

Meanwhile, during the visit, the Prince was shown some of their products.

Harry appeared to take aim at Charles’ parenting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He smiled and joked with guests, with reports saying Charles ignored questions about Harry.

At the end of the visit, Charles unveiled a plaque to officially open the new headquarters of BCB.

It comes after the Duke of Sussex made his comments, seemingly taking a swipe at his father’s parenting skills.

Harry said on the podcast: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody…

“…but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered…

Charles didn’t answer questions about Harry (Credit: YouTube)

What did Harry say?

“…I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

Harry, who has son Archie and is expecting a daughter this summer, added: “There is a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on ­anyway.”

Speaking about parenting, Harry said: “It’s really hard to do, but for me it comes down to awareness. Like I never saw it. I never knew about it.

“And then suddenly, I started to piece it all together and go: Okay, so this is where he went to school. This is what happened.

“I know this bit about his life. I also know that’s connected to his parents. So that means that he’s treating me the way that he was treated.

Harry made the decision to step back from royal life to ‘put his family first’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Which means: ‘How can I change that for my own kids?’ And well, here I am. I’ve now moved my whole family to the US.”

Read more: Prince Harry latest news: Duke wanted to quit royal life in his 20s

Harry concluded: “Sometimes you’ve got to make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first.”

Let us know what you think of this story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.