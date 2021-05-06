Ant and Dec appeared on Lorraine today and called for former ITV colleague Piers Morgan to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

The 45-year-old Geordie pranksters poked fun at Piers’ controversial departure from GMB earlier in the year.

They also offered Piers some work – appearing on the reality show this winter.

What did Ant and Dec say about Piers Morgan?

On Lorraine this morning (Thursday May 6), host Lorraine Kelly asked: “You’ve always said you’d quite like to have Piers Morgan in there. Is that still the case?

“Well he’s not working at the moment, so he’ll be looking for a job,” Ant replied.

“He’s got a bit of time on his hands. I think he’d be absolutely amazing. It would be quite interesting that’s to say the least,’ Lorraine added.

What happened to Piers on GMB?

Piers left GMB in a huff in March (2021) after he refused to back down following sustained criticism of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The host’s mounting negativity towards Meghan intensified after the Duke and Duchess’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

His resignation also followed an on-air spat with co-host Alex Beresford, which saw him walk-off set in the middle of a debate.

In a statement, ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

What’s happening with I’m A Celebrity this year?

Attention soon turned once again to the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity, and Lorraine asked the boys if they would be heading back to Australia or staying in Wales.

“It’s still all up in the air at the minute,” Dec said.

“We’re having conversations with Australia to see if they’ll let us in and to see if that’s going to work.

“If not, we’ve got a lovely alternative to go back to Wales, which we had a great time there.

“We had a really lovely series and the people of north Wales made us feel very, very welcome so we’d gladly go back there.”

