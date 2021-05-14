Piers Morgan attacks Prince Harry as he admits fears royal will sink ‘a lot lower’

Piers Morgan has attacked Prince Harry as the royal gives yet another tell-all interview about his experience of being in the royal family.

In an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Harry compared life in the royal family to living in Jim Carrey film The Truman Show.

He also blasted Prince Charles’ parenting skills after he was left to bring up Harry and brother William as a single father following Princess Diana’s death.

Prince Harry has spilled the beans – again – on royal life (Credit: Splash News)

So what did Prince Harry say about the royals?

Harry admitted he first wanted to quit the royal family in his early twenties after seeing “what it did to my mum”.

Of his dad, he said: “If I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

And now Piers has had his say.

Never one to hold back, Piers Morgan has let rip at the royal (Credit: Splash News)

What did Piers Morgan say about Prince Harry?

Piers reacted to a newspaper headline that detailed Harry’s podcast appearance.

It said: “Just how low can Harry go?”

And Piers fears he’ll sink “a lot lower”.

He reposted the article and said: “I fear a lot lower.”

Earlier on he had reacted to the same podcast interview.

How many more times is this spoiled brat going to publicly trash the dad who’s bankrolled him his entire life?

He lashed out at Harry, calling him a “spoiled brat”.

Piers also hit out at the soon-to-be father of two for publicly trashing the dad who’s “bankrolled him his entire life”.

Posting to Twitter, Piers asked: “How many more times is this spoiled brat going to publicly trash the dad who’s bankrolled him his entire life?”

Harry was recently reunited with his family at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

What did Piers’ followers say about the attack on Prince Harry?

Piers’ followers were pretty divided over the former GMB anchor’s takedown of the royal.

One commented: “Harsh but Harry is correct.

“Had he stayed he would have been expected to bring his children up in the same way, as is Prince William.

“Why should he not have the choices we all have just because of who his parents were?”

Another commented: “Who says what he is saying isn’t true?”

However, others backed Piers, with one admitting: “Unfortunately, it appears that he has no loyalty at all to his family. Sad.”

Another said: “He really has turned out to be a shocking person.”

