Paul O’Grady MBE explores the beauty of Kent in his new six-part series Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape.

Okay, so most of us can’t visit Kent at the moment because of Covid-19, but we can still appreciate the stunning sights of the county Henry VIII called the ‘Garden of England’.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paul‘s life in Kent, and his new TV show Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape.

Paul O’Grady holds a huge Sea Eagle at the UK’s biggest Bird of Prey Rescue Centre, Eagle Heights in Kent (Credit: ITV)

What is Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape about?

Paul O’Grady shares the beautiful sights, stories and secrets of his beloved adopted home county, Kent.

The TV favourite embraces the opportunity to rediscover what the county has to offer, in a year where many people have chosen to holiday closer to home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first episode, Paul’s ultimate Kent staycation kicks off with him seeking out why the county is nicknamed the Garden of England, before visiting a bird of prey rescue sanctuary.

He also takes to the skies in style, and learns the secrets behind a stunning historical castle.

And this is former drag queen Paul O’Grady we’re talking about, so expect his usual warmth and humour.

Where else does Paul visit in Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape?

In next week’s episode (Wednesday November 18 2020), Paul hops on the Romney, Hythe and Dymchurch Railway, a beautiful miniature steam train that runs along the picturesque Kent coastline.

Arriving in Dungeness, Paul heads to the RSPB nature reserve, before travelling to Dungeness beach, the largest expanse of shingle anywhere in Europe.

Finally, Paul heads inland to the heart of the Romney Marshes, where he meets another unexpected local resident – an unlikely herd of alpacas!

Paul O’Grady visits the childhood home of King Henry VIII’s second wife Anne Boleyn, Hever Castle in Kent (Credit: ITV)

Where does Paul O’Grady live in Kent?

Animal lover Paul O’Grady lives on an amazing farm in Kent, with pets galore.

Comedian Paul has lived in a Georgian farmhouse in Aldington for 20 years.

After joining Instagram in April during lockdown, the former Lily Savage star has delighted fans with photos of his various pets – including pigs, dogs (see below) and goats.

At last count, Paul had six pigs that are New Zealand Kunekunes – a name that means “fat and round” in Maori.

As well as the porkies, Paul also has two goats, one of whom is named Maleficent.

Paul is a passionate animal rights advocate and has hosted Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, based at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, since 2012.

Kelly Brook, MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace, I’m A Celebrity’s Jacqueline Jossa and EastEnders star June Brown – aka Dot Cotton – also live close by to Paul.

Who does Paul live with?

Paul lives alone despite being married. Well, not counting the animals.

Paul’s husband, the ballet-dancer Andre Portasio, doesn’t live with him.

Reports say that Andre lives near to Paul in a swish Deal residence.

Paul O’Grady and his husband Andre Portasio make a rare red carpet appearance in 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

Is Paul O’Grady married?

Paul married Brazilian ballet dancer Andre Portasio in 2017.

Paul and Andre, who used to perform for the English National Ballet, first started dating in 2006.

They got married in a 30-minute ceremony in the gardens of The Goring Hotel, central London, on August 5 2017.

Ian McKellen and comedian Julian Clary were among the guests.

A close friend told The Sun: “Paul is as happy as he’s ever been to be married to Andre.”

Paul was previously married to Teresa Fernandes, from ​1977 until their divorce in 2005.

He married Portuguese lesbian Teresa to prevent her deportation.

Does Paul O’Grady have any children?

Paul has one daughter Sharon, from a relationship with his friend Diane Jansen.

She was born in 1974, and Paul remains very close to his daughter.

Paul became a grandad in 2006, when Sharon gave birth to Abel.

A granddaughter Halo was born in December 2009.

Paul reveals he loves to play the doting grandad to his two grandchildren.

Paul O’Grady takes to the skies in his Great British Escape (Credit: ITV)

How many dogs does Paul O’Grady have?

Paul has four dogs, Nancy, Arfur, Conchita and Eddie, who he describes as a “tyrant and a despot who rules supreme”.

Earlier this year he joked that Conchita is a “wolf in Maltese clothing” after she threw a dead rabbit head on his bed in the middle of the night.

The star’s beloved Bischon/ShiTzu dog Boycie died during lockdown this year.

How old is Paul O’Grady?

Paul O’Grady is currently 65 years old.

He was born in Tranmere, Cheshire, in June 14 1955.

Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape airs on Wednesday November 11 2020 at 8pm on ITV1.

Will you be watching Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.