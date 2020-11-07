Paul O’Grady gives glimpse into his upcoming series set in Kent

Paul O’Grady is about to star in his very own travel series.

And the For The Love Of Dogs star, 65, says it will be focussing on his love of Kent.

The series is called Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape, and Paul hopes it will highlight Kent’s natural beauty.

In fact, the nature and animal lover says he thinks the county has got a bad rap in the past.

But he’s hoping this six-part series will help turn its reputation around.

Paul O’Grady lives in Kent with his husband Andre Portasio

What has Paul O’Grady said about Kent?

In the show’s official announcement, Paul said: “Kent is known as the garden of England but her beauty has been slightly tarnished lately because all you hear about Kent is lorry parks and Operation Stack on the M20.

“I think it’s about time Kent was given a fair hearing because there’s some lovely stuff down here and a hell of a lot I haven’t seen, you know.”

Before adding: “I was born in a quaint little hamlet called Tranmere in Birkenhead and when I grew up I emigrated down south and had quite a good fling with London for a few years.

“Then I found myself down here in Kent and I’ve been here for over 20 happy years, I love the place.”

Paul O’Grady will explore the natural wonders of Kent (Credit: SplashNews)

When is Paul’s new show starting?

The show is being produced by Paul’s own production company, Olga TV Production.

Named after his late beloved rescue dog Olga.

The series came about fairly last minute and as a direct result of lockdown.

Paul was scheduled to fly out to Thailand to record a documentary on elephants.

But this was postponed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Paul is swapping his international animal documentaries for a staycation travel show (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile, ITV describes the new show as: “With foreign holidays off the cards, Paul’s heading off in search of thrills, spills and misadventure on his very own doorstep, from his Kent farm.

“He will escape across all corners of the county to discover the weird, wonderful, extraordinary and unusual gems that Kent has to offer.



“From exploring some of the county’s extraordinary scenery and wildlife to unearthing quirky tales of local history and tradition – Paul is on a mission to share the ultimate Kent staycation and lots of laughter along the way.”

Paul set up his Instagram account during lockdown.

He continually delights fans with his picturesque updates on his rural life in Kent with his menagerie of pets.

Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape begins on Wednesday November 11 at 8pm on ITV.

