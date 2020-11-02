Paul O’Grady mourns loss of his close friend and cousin to the Queen, Lady Elizabeth Shakerley

Paul O’Grady has shared his grief for the loss of a dear friend.

The For The Love Of Dogs presenter, 65, has lost his friend Lady Elizabeth Shakerley, aged 79.

Lady Shakerley was a cousin once removed from The Queen, and is reported to have been one of the monarch’s closet friends.

Taking to Instagram, Paul expressed his grief and unexpected friendship with the aristocrat.

What has Paul O’Grady said about Lady Shakerley?

Here he addressed his some 307,000 Instagram followers with: “Now the radio’s out of the way I’d like to remember my lovely friend Lady Elizabeth Shakerley, (Liza to her pals) who passed away peacefully this morning.

“She ran Party Planners and organised some spectacular party’s in her time.

“She was a remarkable lady and great fun and I’m going to miss her something shocking. I bet she’s up there now organising a party and asking St Peter if he could recommend a good D.J. RIP Liza , it was a privilege to have called you my pal.”

Indeed the late Lady was known for planning fabulous parties.

She organised many for The Queen, including her 80th birthday celebration.

How are Paul’s fans reacting to his loss?

Paul’s celebrity pals and fans rushed to share their condolences.

Gaby Roslin commented: “I’m so sorry my darling. Sending big hugs.”

To which Paul replied: “Ta Gab. What a lousy year this is. X”

One fan posted: “Sorry to hear you have lost a friend Paul. I listened to you on the ‘wireless’ this afternoon and you made me smile a lot and laugh out loud at times. You were a ray of sunshine on a dreary day. Stay well xx”

While another user urged: “No matter how old we are, it’s never easy to lose a lovely friend. Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.”

And a third user sympathised: “Condolences to you & all who knew her. May she rest in peace. 20/20 has been one miserable b*****d of a year! Stay safe & roll on 2021!”

Paul has continued to be a ray of light for many throughout lockdown.

He’s grown his Instagram following significantly and shared plenty of updates on his idyllic farm life.

What’s more, he is even reported to be filming a new reality show for ITV.

As he hasn’t been able to film his animal documentaries abroad this year, he’s apparently filming at local animal sanctuaries instead.



An insider told The Sun that the show’s working title is The Only Way Is Kent.

Before adding: “This is another way to explore his devotion to animals – albeit one slightly less exotic than a jaunt to tropical South-East Asia.”

