Paul O’Grady has fans in stitches as he mocks President Trump after election defeat

Paul O’Grady has amused his fans yet again, and this time he’s poking fun at President Trump.

The comedian and telly presenter, 65, shared a mock photo of Donald Trump being ‘evicted’ out of The White House.

The spoof image comes after President Trump has refused to concede to Joe Biden.

Addressing his some 313,000 Instagram followers, Paul teased: “See ya, don’t forget to leave the keys.”

Paul’s fans loved his cheeky dig at the US President

The For The Love Of Dogs presenter’s fans flocked to share their appreciation for the comical post.

One user remarked: “Yes Paul!!!! Reckon his toys are well and truly out the pram!”

While a second user agreed with: “He won’t leave without a fight. Next few weeks are going to be a bit spicy.”

And a third user enthused: “Oh I would love it if he was dragged out by the police! Happy new US President Day. X.”

President Trump has disputed the 2020 US election results (Credit: SplashNews)

What else has Paul said about Donald Trump?

Whereas a fourth fan argued: “I think they should change the locks while he’s on the golf course and put his bags on the drive.”

And this is by no means the first time Paul has shared his opinion on the 45th President of America.

Back in 2017 he compared the wall on his Channel 5’s reboot of Blind Date to President Trump’s Mexican border plans.

Paul quipped: “Wouldn’t Donald Trump love that?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:18am PST

“Wouldn’t he? He’d whip it out across Mexico and you’ve had it.”

And he’s also not afraid to get stuck in when it comes to British politics.

He’s expressed his disdain for Brexit in previous interviews.

In 2018 he told The Mirror that he’d like to ‘rip Nigel Farage to shreds’.



He said: “It’s all about immigration and Farage and Johnson. I cannot stand either of them. If I was in a lift with Farage I’d rip him to shreds.”

Meanwhile he shared his opinion on the free school meals decision last month.

Again taking to Instagram he shared: “I don’t want to get into any arguments but this has been on my mind all day and besides as I’m an ambassador for Save the Children I have to speak out.

“What kind of people can happily hand over millions bailing out Billionaires yet can’t manage to provide a decent meal for underprivileged kids during the holidays? That’s just not right. #savethechildren #schooldinners”

