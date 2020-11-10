Paul O’Grady says he’s written a children’s book in lockdown.

The comedian and telly presenter, 65, says it is one of the most productive things he’s achieved this year.

He admitted he just couldn’t get into the lockdown fitness craze.

But intead got into home cooking, cakes in particular, and then children’s writing.

We expect the children’s book will feature at least one dog! (Credit: SplashNews)

When is the children’s book coming out?

Speaking to Metro he explained: “Everybody was doing keep-fit on the telly and I thought, ‘Fine, you get on with it, I’m not!’ I went through a terrible cake-baking phase where I was churning out three a day.”

Before adding: “I did write a children’s book though, which will be published next year.”

And it hasn’t been all cake baking and writing for Paul – as he’s also been filming a new television series.

His plans to film new animal documentaries abroad were scrapped this year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Paul O’Grady says he wrote the book in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Paul’s new TV show about?

As an alternative his film production company, Olga TV, have created a new staycation show.

Titled Paul O’Grady’s The Great British Escape, it will focus on the natural beauty and local history of Kent.

Paul has lived here for several decades, and says he’s determined to turn its somewhat mediocre reputation around.

Speaking about the ITV show, he said: “Kent is known as the garden of England but her beauty has been slightly tarnished lately because all you hear about Kent is lorry parks and operation stack on the M20.

Paul lives in Kent with his husband Andre (Credit: SplashNews)

“I think it’s about time Kent was given a fair hearing because there’s some lovely stuff down here and a hell of a lot I haven’t seen, you know.”

Before adding: “I was born in a quaint little hamlet called Tranmere in Birkenhead and when I grew up I emigrated down south and had quite a good fling with London for a few years. Then I found myself down here in Kent and I’ve been here for over 20 happy years, I love the place.”



Paul will likely also share glimpses into his idyllic home farm life. He lives with his husband Andre at a Kent estate, where he frequently delights his fans with his pet updates on instagram.

The first episode of the six-part series will air on Wednesday 11 November at 8pm on ITV.

