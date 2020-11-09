Jacqueline Jossa admits she is ‘terrified’ as she announces West End debut

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed she is “terrified” after landing her first ever role in a West End show.

The former EastEnders star is set to make her debut as Emily in A Christmas Carol, alongside Brian Conley and Matt Willis.

The 28-year-old actress announced the exciting news with fans on Instagram today, admitting it was a real “pinch me” moment.

Jacqueline Jossa lands her first West End role

Alongside a promotional shot, she wrote: “PINCH ME!! MY WEST END DEBUT!!!

“I am so excited to be joining the WEST END cast of @LondonXmasCarol this Christmas! I will be playing Emily in this brand-new, musical staged concert of Dicken’s classic – A Christmas Carol, from 7th December this year!

“With live music from the incredible @thelmto and a wonderful cast including @realbrianconley and @mattjwillis this is the 2020 event that will unite friends, families and loved ones with the magic of live entertainment, the perfect post-lockdown treat!”

Jac added: “We have all the safety measure already in place at the @dominiontheatre, making this a covid safe production.”

Jacqueline Jossa has landed her first ever West End job (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jacqueline’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate her.

Billie Faiers gushed: “Wow congratulations darling. Your going to be amazing !!!! Xxxx.”

Helen Flanagan added: “OMG darling amazing.”

Jake Wood commented: “Yes Jacs, you’ll smash it.”

The actress shared the news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

While Catherine Tyldesley said: “You’re a star love. Go shine!!!! You got this!!!”

Replying to the former Corrie star, Jac wrote: “Terrified xx.”

The actress, who has teased her followers with the news in recent days, later shared a series of promotional shots to her Instagram Story.

Jacqueline will also be joined by Lucie Jones and Sandra Marvin.

Jacqueline will star alongside Matt Willis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jacqueline hits back at weight comments

Last month, Jacqueline revealed she was “annoyed” after constantly being questioned about her weight.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Sure, she’s got rolls but I’m not unhappy with my body.”

Jac added: “I don’t get why I’ve become… maybe it’s because I was a size eight and now I’m a size 12. I do think every size is amazing and every size is beautiful, but it’s a strange one.

“It’s all I get asked recently.”

