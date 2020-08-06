Gregg Wallace calls wife Anna 'incredible' in anniversary post as he treats her to flowers

Gregg Wallace has shared a loving tribute to his wife Anna on their fourth wedding anniversary.

The MasterChef judge, 55, marked the special day with a stunning photo of his wife on Instagram Stories.

Gregg previously tied the knot with 33-year-old Anna at Hever Castle in Kent in August 2016.

MasterChef's Gregg Wallace paid tribute to wife Anna on their sixth wedding anniversary (Credit: Instagram Story/greggawallace)

What did Gregg Wallace say?

Taking to social media today, the TV star shared: "4 years ago today I married this incredible girl. @anna__wallace."

The romantic gestures didn't end there, with Anna later revealing her husband had treated her to a huge bouquet of flowers.

She shared a shot of the stunning flowers and wrote: "Thank you @greggawallace they are so beautiful love you ❤️."

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple, with one saying: "Happy Anniversary to you both ❤️."

Read more: Gregg Wallace shows off weight loss with impressive arm session at the gym

Another commented: "Congratulations both, beautiful flowers. 💕 ."

A third added: "Beautiful ❤️ ."

When did Gregg Wallace get married?

Gregg tied the knot to his fourth wife Anna back in 2016.

Their nuptials were attended by Gregg's MasterChef co-star John Torode, who acted as best man, and his now-wife Lisa Faulkner.

Gregg and Anna tied the knot in Kent in August 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since then, the happy couple have welcomed adorable baby son Sid.

Gregg also has two children from his second marriage to pastry chef Denise - son Tom and daughter Libby.

Having another baby and a younger partner has helped him to maintain his healthy lifestyle.

In 2013, the chef embarked on a lifestyle overhaul after doctors warned him to reduce his cholesterol levels or else he was set for a heart attack.

The MasterChef star welcomed a son last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: The One Show: Alanis Morissette stuns viewers with pre-watershed 'F-bomb'

"Anna has a much older husband but she doesn’t have to have an old and fat husband does she.

"Sid’s got a much older dad but there's no reason his dad can’t kick a rugby ball round with him in the garden.

"I love my rugby – I play rugby with Sid’s older brother Tom and I want to do it with Sid. So it’s a massive incentive to stay fit."

He has since lost four stone, gained a six pack and even created his own fitness programme, ShowMe.Fit with Gregg Wallace.

The star often uses his social media platform as a way to encourage others to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Earlier this week, he shared: "People ask about will power to lose weight. The secret is you don't need will power.

"You need to eat the right things. That's how I did it. Easier than you think!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.