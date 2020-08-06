The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 6th August 2020
Gregg Wallace calls wife Anna 'incredible' in anniversary post as he treats her to flowers

The MasterChef star tied the knot with Anna at Hever Castle in Kent

By Rebecca Calderwood
Gregg Wallace has shared a loving tribute to his wife Anna on their fourth wedding anniversary.

The MasterChef judge, 55, marked the special day with a stunning photo of his wife on Instagram Stories.

Gregg previously tied the knot with 33-year-old Anna at Hever Castle in Kent in August 2016.

MasterChef's Gregg Wallace paid tribute to wife Anna on their sixth wedding anniversary (Credit: Instagram Story/greggawallace)

What did Gregg Wallace say?

Taking to social media today, the TV star shared: "4 years ago today I married this incredible girl. @anna__wallace."

The romantic gestures didn't end there, with Anna later revealing her husband had treated her to a huge bouquet of flowers.

She shared a shot of the stunning flowers and wrote: "Thank you @greggawallace they are so beautiful love you ❤️."

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple, with one saying: "Happy Anniversary to you both ❤️."

Read more: Gregg Wallace shows off weight loss with impressive arm session at the gym

Another commented: "Congratulations both, beautiful flowers. 💕 ."

A third added: "Beautiful ❤️ ."

When did Gregg Wallace get married?

Gregg tied the knot to his fourth wife Anna back in 2016.

Their nuptials were attended by Gregg's MasterChef co-star John Torode, who acted as best man, and his now-wife Lisa Faulkner.

Gregg and Anna tied the knot in Kent in August 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since then, the happy couple have welcomed adorable baby son Sid.

Gregg also has two children from his second marriage to pastry chef Denise - son Tom and daughter Libby.

Having another baby and a younger partner has helped him to maintain his healthy lifestyle.

In 2013, the chef embarked on a lifestyle overhaul after doctors warned him to reduce his cholesterol levels or else he was set for a heart attack.

The MasterChef star welcomed a son last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: The One Show: Alanis Morissette stuns viewers with pre-watershed 'F-bomb'

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, Gregg admitted: "It's a huge incentive, isn't it.

"Anna has a much older husband but she doesn’t have to have an old and fat husband does she.

"Sid’s got a much older dad but there's no reason his dad can’t kick a rugby ball round with him in the garden.

"I love my rugby – I play rugby with Sid’s older brother Tom and I want to do it with Sid. So it’s a massive incentive to stay fit."

He has since lost four stone, gained a six pack and even created his own fitness programme, ShowMe.Fit with Gregg Wallace.

The star often uses his social media platform as a way to encourage others to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Earlier this week, he shared: "People ask about will power to lose weight. The secret is you don't need will power.

"You need to eat the right things. That's how I did it. Easier than you think!"

