Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs filming delayed due to lack of pooches

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs filming has been postponed due to a lack of pooches.

The 65-year-old TV presenter has revealed he was due to start shooting a new series of the programme in August.

However, it has been put on hold for the time being because London's Battersea Dogs and Cats Home don't have enough canines available.

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs filming has been postponed due to a lack of pooches (Credit: ITV)

What did Paul O'Grady say?

Speaking to Gaby Roslin on Instagram, he said: "We were supposed to start filming in August but they’ve got no dogs.

"I suppose because of lockdown people who have taken dogs they're still having a good time with them.

"I suppose it's when circumstances change and they're made to go back to work we'll see a lot of dogs brought in."

The show could return in December if the UK is not in lockdown again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "So it’s all been cancelled and they said we’ll probably do it in December. But I said we’ll probably be locked down again then.

The show could return in December if the UK is not in lockdown again (Credit: ITV)

"But it’s good because they don’t have a lot of dogs anymore."

Paul suffered some hound heartache in April when his pet pooch Boycie died.

His radio producer pal Malcolm Prince shared the sad news on social media, writing: "A message from Paul... Sadly, he had to say goodbye to Boycie today. #FarewellBoycie. (sic)"

Paul's heartbreak

The TV star also was left heartbroken last year when his dog Bullseye passed away.

He said on his Radio 2 show: "I can't handle it, it's what I always say - invite an animal into your life, inevitably you invite heartache.

Paul is a huge animal lover (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

"He was such a lovely dog, he had a thing about doorways, you had to coax him through them and he wouldn't go upstairs.

"It was part of his condition I think, he was a sweet little dog and sadly missed."

More recently, Paul urged people not to rush into adopting a dog themselves during the coronavirus lockdown.

He explained: "I think you should be really cautious about getting a dog at this time because this isn't forever you know.

"I know the sentiment and where it is coming from. I really do sympathise.

"What happens when all this is over and the owner goes back to work? The dog who is used to having people around all the time might find itself on it's own."

