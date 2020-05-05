Does Lee Ingleby have a wife? Star of The A Word and ITV's Innocent

Lee Ingleby is certainly the man of the moment.

Not only is the British actor starring in ITV's Innocent this week, he's also reprising his role in The A Word tonight (May 5).

With that in mind, fans may have a few questions about the tight-lipped star – who is Lee Ingleby's wife for example.

Here's everything you need to know...

Lee Ingleby stars in ITV's Innocent and BBC One's The A Word (Credit: ITV)

Does Lee Ingleby have a wife?

As far as we know, Lee Ingleby does not have a wife – but he does have a girlfriend.

However, he is incredibly private when it comes to his personal life so it's possible he may have wed in secret.

During an interview with the Telegraph in 2018, he admitted he is in. a relationship but was on strict orders not to discuss it.

READ MORE: The A Word complete series 2 RECAP and what to expect from season 3

"She’ll kill me for talking about it," he joked. "She’s very anonymous. I can’t name names."

While Lee refused to name drop, he. did reveal that his girlfriend works in the City and that they have been dating for several year.

The actor also revealed that neither of them are fans of showbiz parties and prefer to "to sit in front of the telly" with their pet cat.

Lee stars in The A Word with ten-year-old Max Vento (Credit: BBC)

What else has Lee Ingleby been in?

Lee has an impressive career spanning more than 20 years.

He played John Bacchus in Inspector George Gently, Nick Huntley in Line of Duty and Slade in the Five.

The actor also provides the voice of Bob in Bob the builder.

Bob was originally voiced by Neil Morrissey, but Lee took over in 2015.

Lee was pretty nervous about taking on the part given the popularity of his predecessor.

Lee Ingleby with on-screen wife Morven Christie in The A Word (Credit: ITV)

During an interview with the Irish Examiner, he admitted: "It’s both exciting and nerve-wracking to be voicing such a well-loved character.

"Capturing a child’s imagination is such an important part of life development so I’m always trying to bring the character to life in the best way I can and help to make the show as engaging and entertaining as possible.

"I think Bob The Builder is fun, colourful and educational, so hopefully I’m adding to that."

More recently, Lee was set to play Jim Anderson in upcoming TV project Hippie Hippie Shake, however, it's since been abandoned.

Does Lee Ingleby have any other talents?

In addition to acting, Lee is a fan of writing.

The actor has previously spoken out about wanting to pen a book.

He has tried in the past but his attempts were unsuccessful.

But Lee hasn't given up on the idea: "I’ve got a few stories in my head, but when you give it a go you realise how brilliant writers are and how things are meticulously planned.

"It gives you an appreciation of how hard it is."

The A Word series three is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm.

Innocent is on ITV at 9.15pm nightly until the finale on Thursday (May 7).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.