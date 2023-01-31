Happy Valley final episode FIRST LOOK: Catherine breaks down in heartbreaking new pictures

The final episode of Happy Valley is just hours away, and the details are being kept tightly under wraps – but BBC One has teased us with some first look pictures…

Episode 6 of Happy Valley series 3 promises to be explosive viewing, with any number of theories flying around about who will kill who and how.

It’s been nearly 10 years since we were first introduced to Catherine Cawood, and her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce.

The combative relationship between them is the central tension in the BBC One show.

This runs alongside the crucial question of whether Tommy’s son Ryan – Catherine’s grandson – will turn out a wrong’un like his dad.

Here are the first look pictures of the final ever episode of Happy Valley.

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in the last ever episode of Happy Valley (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Happy Valley episode 6 in pictures

The final ever episode of Happy Valley is coming this Sunday (February 5) and it will pick up from the devastating events at the end of episode 5.

Naturally, the show is remaining very secretive about what will happen next…

Although we do know that writer Sally Wainwright has revealed there will be a Catherine versus Tommy showdown.

We also know that the writer has filmed four different endings.

Although the sneak peak pictures don’t show Tommy’s fate – or even a glimpse of Ryan – they do reveal some insight into the most hotly-anticipated TV series finale of all time.

Read on to find out more!

Catherine arrives in full uniform at an address, but who is she looking for? (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Happy Valley final episode first look: Catherine in danger?

In two very similar pictures, Catherine is seen in full police uniform.

The photos show her getting out of a car, and appearing to look up at a building.

Admittedly, she doesn’t look very happy about what she’s seeing.

But who is she looking for?

Has she tracked down Tommy Lee Royce’s hiding place? Is she in danger?

Catherine Cawood reminisces about the happier past (Credit: Lookout Point/Screen Grab)

Sgt Catherine Cawood dwells on the past in new photos

In a third photo, Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) still looks pretty glum.

But then, she doesn’t have a great deal to be happy about at the moment – what with a psychopath on the run heading straight for her family.

Coupled with the fact her sister has recently betrayed the living daylights out of her, it’s not a good look for a woman approaching retirement.

The picture shows Catherine flicking through a photo album of baby pictures of Ryan.

She’s clearly reminiscing about her grandson’s childhood, and happier times.

Although sadly, Ryan has always had the shadow of his killer dad hanging over him.

Of course, Catherine and Ryan’s relationship has suffered recently.

She’s struggled to forgive him for visiting his dad in jail behind her back.

In sad scenes at the end of Happy Valley episode 5, Ryan told his mum he loved, a sentiment she didn’t return.

Amit Khan as Faisal Bhatti in the Happy Valley final episode (Credit: Lookout Point/Screen Grab)

Faisal Bhatti tries to cover his tracks

Murderer Faisal Bhatti continues to get away with murder in the Happy Valley final episode.

But surely the police are on his tail.

A new photo shows Faisal looking understandably worried.

Will he be nailed for the murder of Joanna Hepworth?

We certainly hope so, although we’d like the controlling bully Rob to be arrested for something too!

Siobhan Finneran as Clare in Happy Valley (Credit: Lookout Point/Screen Grab)

Happy Valley final episode first look: Clare looks concerned

Clare is bound to be a central character in the final ever episode of Happy Valley series 3.

She’s a viewer favourite, and desperately wants to do the right thing.

Sadly, she royally [bleeped] up when she kept the mother of all secrets from her sister.

And now, her sister won’t speak to her.

Or, when she does, she spits vitriol at her.

The new picture shows Clare looking concerned which, frankly, is how she normally looks.

It looks like she is still taking refuge in Nevison Gallagher’s house.

But how safe are they really?

Catherine breaks down in the Happy Valley finale (Credit: Lookout Point/Screen Grab)

Happy Valley final episode first look: Catherine breaks down

The final, and most heartbreaking new picture from BBC One, shows Catherine breaking down in tears.

Are these the sobs of a woman whose grandson has been abducted by Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton)?

Or, even worse, has she heard the news that someone she loves has died?

One thing we know for sure is that the episode will be an emotional rollercoaster.

We. Can’t. Wait.

The last ever episode of Happy Valley airs on Sunday, February 05, 2o23.

