Happy Valley fans have a crazy theory about Neil and Tommy

Happy Valley series 3 has led to plenty of theories, but the theory that Neil is actually Tommy Lee Royce’s father keeps gaining a lot of traction.

We know Tommy never knew his father and it would explain why Neil was taking Ryan to go see Tommy in prison.

Neil has provided a father figure to Ryan, but could that be because he’s really his grandfather?!

Here’s the Happy Valley theory explained…

Happy Valley valley viewers believe that Neil and Tommy are linked…

Could Neil be Tommy’s father? These Happy Valley fans think so…

Neil was first introduced in series 2 as a love interest for Catherine Cawood’s sister Clare.

We don’t know much about his past other than he’s a recovering alcoholic and that he had an affair with Vicky Fleming which destroyed his family.

Meanwhile, Tommy (James Norton) never knew his father.

So did Neil have an affair with Tommy’s mother too?

While Neil and Tommy had a pretty cold reception for each other when we last saw Neil take Ryan to prison, fans still think he could be his father or the two have a linked past.

Clare told Catherine that she and Neil took Ryan to see Tommy in prison because he asked them to take him because “a man handed him an envelope outside of school”, but was Neil the connection all along?

The identity of Tommy Lee Royce’s father is unknown… (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley viewers think Neil is Tommy Lee Royce’s father

Fans have even wondered if Neil and Clare’s meeting was all set up for Tommy to get closer to Ryan!

One fan wrote: “Neil ‘meeting’ Clare was all set up so visits could be arranged between Ryan and Tommy?

“Neil’s backstory is largely vague but he had kids he doesn’t see.”

Another fan added: “Neil is 100% Tommy’s dad. This is all a set up to either get Ryan or kill Catherine.”

A third viewer said: “With every week that goes by I’m more and more convinced that Neil is Tommy’s real dad.”

If Neil (Con O’Neill) is Tommy’s father, or is somehow linked to him, we have only two episodes left for the big reveal.

But surely the question about Tommy’s father’s identity can’t be left unanswered.

We hope the reveal is on the way…

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 29 with episode 5 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

