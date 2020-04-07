Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary explains ICU figures as coronavirus spreads across the UK

ITV's resident doctor Dr Hilary Jones explained ICU figures today live on Good Morning Britain.

As the coronavirus outbreak grips the UK, many households have been affected by the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was rushed to hospital last night and is currently in intensive care.

While, GMB star Kate Garraway's husband has been in ICU since March 31st.

Dr Hilary explained how sometimes after 10 days of moderate coronavirus symptoms , the person's condition can then "fall off a cliff".

Leading to breathing problems as the lungs become more congested.

This will have been the factor that resulted in the PM going to hospital

He went on to say the PM is on non evasive ventilation, a mask but not sedated.

This means he is being provided with extra oxygen but remains conscious.

Dr Hilary admitted:"You don't go to intensive care unless you have got severe challenges to your health"

ICU figures

The TV doctor explained the figures about the number of people who have ended up in ICU due to COVID-19.

Dr Hilary said: "Those who come out of ICU quite quickly have either lost their lives or they have recovered."

He went on to say that Intensive Care National Audit for March figures reveal: "165 patients in intensive care of which 79 died, 86 survived and were discharged. However, 610 people are still in intensive care. So we can't say the figure is a 50% mortality rate."

PM in hospital

Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of St Thomas' Hospital in London after suffering persistent symptoms of COVID-19.

In a statement yesterday, a Downing Street representative thanked the NHS for all their "hard work and dedication."

The Prime Minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to "deputise" in his absence.

Intensive care

On Friday, April 3, Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway confirmed her partner Derek Draper was in intensive care with COVID-19

The star is currently self-isolating at home with her children.

The couple, who married in 2005, have scrapped their marriage renewal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Life-changing experience"

Talking on Good Morning Britain today, Susanna Reid asked Dr Hilary when the PM would return to running the country.

The medic replied: "He's likely to need, I would think, a minimum of two to three weeks to recover from this."

"The GPs and medical colleagues I know who have recovered from Covid-19 and have nursed themselves from home say that this is a life-changing experience for them.

"They felt completely exhausted, completely wiped out... still breathless after two to three weeks and only now starting to feel back to their normal self.

"So he's likely to be very unwell for two or three weeks, therefore the machinery needs to kick in to run the country on his behalf in the meantime."

Coronavirus pandemic

Elsewhere in his latest video update, the Prime Minister repeated calls for Brits to adhere to social distancing measures this weekend as the weather improves.

While, Dr Hilary Jones explains when you SHOULD call NHS 111 during the coronavirus pandemic.

