Dr Hilary Jones explains when you SHOULD call NHS 111 during the coronavirus pandemic

TV's Dr Hilary Jones returned today for his regular segment on Good Morning Britain.

The TV medic has become a life line for many, who are getting to grips with life during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was on hand to answer viewer's questions about COVID-19.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now in intensive care with the deadly virus, viewers asked when should they call NHS 111.

The news has sent shock waves around the UK.

Susanna Reid commented:"When the Prime Minister suddenly becomes ill people start to think this is getting very close."

The presenter continued: "Because if the Prime Minister is not above this illness, then nobody is."

Viewers worried that people were leaving it too late to contact the NHS, after following government advice to stay at home.

Dr Hilary Jones explained the best course of action.

Should you call NHS 111 if you are experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms?

For Brits experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms the government advice asks them to stay at home and self-isolate.

Mild symptoms include a new dry persistent cough and a fever.

This period of self isolation should last between 7 and 14 days.

Sufferers should not leave their house at all during this time, as they will still be contagious.

In time, your temperature should drop and you will start to feel better.

If this happens, there is no need to contact NHS 111.

When should you call NHS 111?

Sadly, sometimes people will not recover after this period of self-isolation.

Dr Hilary explained: "It didn't happen in the Prime Minister's case and he would have started to feel breathless and struggle to breathe."

At that point you should contact NHS online or call 111.

When should you call 999?

Dr Hilary explains you should call 999 if you are "struggling to cope at home" and "breathing is becoming a problem".

He went on to say: "This is when calling 999 is necessary."

This plan is designed to lessen the pressure on the NHS and leave hospital beds open for ill patients.

More information on COVID-19 can be found on the NHS website or Dr Hilary has answered more coronavirus questions here.

"This pandemic can affect anybody"

As the UK coronavirus death toll rises to 5373, Britain is getting to grips with life in lockdown.

However, the deterioration of Boris Johnson's health has shocked the country.

Dr Hilary Jones echoed the feeling of the nation:"It does bring it home when the Prime Minister becomes ill with COVID-19."

The doctor added: "Everyone starts to sit up and take notice. This is really really serious."

"This pandemic can affect anybody at anytime."

