Do I have coronavirus? Dr Hilary Jones advises what to do if you're showing COVID-19 symptoms

Last night PM Boris Johnson announced strict new measures on life in the UK in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The public are now only allowed to leave home if "absolutely necessary".

Today on Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary advised on what you should do if you think you've developed COVID-19.

As the UK joins a list of countries currently in lockdown, many are wondering whether they have been infected by the virus.

The death toll has now reached 335 and the government are stressing the importance of staying at home.

Exceptions include shopping for essential items, visiting the pharmacy or exercising outside alone or with your house hold.

You must not go to work unless you are a key worker.

Police now have the powers to enforce these rules.

The Prime Minister stated we are living in a "moment of national emergency" and it is important for everyone to do their bit.

What to do if you suspect you have developed coronavirus?

If you suspect you have developed COVID-19 then Dr Hilary says that you should not go to your GP.

This virus is extremely contagious! If you are experiencing a cough or a fever, you should also avoid calling the NHS 111 line as they will be extremely busy.

It is often hard to tell if you have coronavirus or another seasonal disease such as the cold or flu.

Dr Hilary advises if in any doubt stay at home!

He went on to say: " Most people do not have the virus when they are tested but you may well have, so you must self isolate. Be on the safe side, stay at home."

Self isolation means you should not longer leave the house for 14 days. Or longer if you are still experiencing symptoms after this.

You should do this even if you are considered a key worker.

When should you call NHS 111?

If you are having difficulty breathing you should contact the NHS.

This plan is designed to lessen the pressure on the NHS and leave hospital beds open for ill patients.

Many people can recover from coronavirus on their own but they must make sure they do not spread the virus to others.

It is especially dangerous for vulnerable people and those with underlying health issues.

More information on COVID-19 can be found on the NHS website.

