Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid send support to Kate Garraway as husband fights coronavirus

Today, Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid sent "strength" to Kate Garraway's husband.

The star recently revealed her partner Derek Draper is in hospital battling coronavirus.

In the emotive tribute, the hosts and all of the team sent their love and wished him a quick recovery.

Piers commented: "This has really brought it home to us,everyone has been touched by this."

Intensive care

On Friday, April 3, Kate Garraway confirmed her partner Derek Draper was in intensive care with COVID-19

The Good Morning Britain favourite is currently self-isolating at home with her children.

The couple, who married in 2005, have scrapped their marriage renewal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, during the "Clap For Carers", Kate noted she had another reason to clap now.

Today co-host and friend Susanna Reid led the tribute.

"I know I speak for all of the team and all of the viewers when we send our love to Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper,"

"We send him every ounce of strength as he recovers for coronavirus. Our love to Kate and the family."

Piers went on to say: "This affects all of us, all around the world."

"I'll keep my fingers crossed everything will be okay."

"Praying for your family"

Those watching at home, took to Twitter to wish Kate Garraway and Derek the best.

One tweet read: @kategarraway horrified to hear news of hubby, my thoughts and prayers are with you, we love you Kate ."

Another shared this sentiment: "Dear Kate, We are so sorry to hear that your Derek is in hospital with the virus.

We hope he has a speedy recovery. God Bless & Praying for your family.

Best Wishes Tony & Dawn x."

To all of you that are suffering due this horrific virus I’m thinking of you all, also keeping @kategarraway & her family in my thoughts as her husband battles the disease & knowing that anyone in the same situation are in the best possible hands! #NHSThankYou #NHSheroes — Dr. Hilary Jones (@DrHilaryJones) April 4, 2020

"We will succeed"

This comes as, the Queen gave a rare speech to the nation last night.

Discussing coronavirus, this rare occurrence left many Brits in tears.

As the UK death toll jumps again to 4,934, the monarch praised those following government guidlines.

Speaking from Windsor she said:"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different."

"This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive

compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

