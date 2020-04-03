Doctor issues plea to Brits to stay indoors as temperatures expected to soar to 20C this weekend

A doctor on This Morning has told Brits to stay indoors this weekend as temperatures are expected to soar.

Temperatures are predicted to hit 20C in some parts of the country but there are fears people will hit the beach and parks despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Trauma and orthopedic surgeon at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast Niall Eames has urged people to remain indoors.

A doctor on This Morning has begged Brits to stay indoors this weekend (Credit: ITV)

What did he say?

He said: "We are under huge stress at the moment so anything to reduce that would be a huge help."

Host Eamonn Holmes asked about people wanting to go out because of the amazing weather.

Niall said: "We can't stop accidents of course but what we call unintentional injuries, if we can reduce those down that would make a huge difference.

"I have kids of my own, I fully understand that they want to go out and play but don't let them do silly things."

Eamonn said: "What you're really saying is that is going to have an impact on A&E and if doctors are in A&E, they're not dealing with coronavirus."

Niall also urged others not to consider sorting their gardens out this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Niall said: "Absolutely so it's going to put more pressure on our health service.

"Overall, we must reduce that unintentional injury."

He also urged others not to consider sorting their gardens out this weekend.

He said: "Please lock your ladders away. Everything that involves gravity is a risk. If you fall from a ladder, you're going to hurt yourself.

"You are putting stress on the ambulance service, the fire service, police services and the paramedics.

"You're putting stress on the health service, which is already under stress and also yourself.

'Please lock your ladders away!'



Surgeon Mr Niall Eames urges everyone to avoid unnecessary activities that could add further strain to A&E departments #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/dUWG9ni7WY — This Morning (@thismorning) April 3, 2020

"We may not be able to provide the treatment expected to be provided at the moment as we go through this surge.

"We will do our absolute best to look after people."

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, at 10am to 12:30pm.

