Dr Hilary Jones slams 'idiots' who went out at the weekend amid coronavirus pandemic

TV medic Dr Hilary Jones slammed "idiots" who went out this weekend live on Good Morning Britain today.

In an emotive segment, the doctor urged Brits to "get real" and "help the NHS".

As the UK enters its third week of near-lockdown measures, many are not following government advice.

"Idiots"

He began his plea by saying: "We need to get real. Socially distance properly."

If the public follows these rules, the medic says we will "reduce the transmission of the virus, take the strain off the hospitals, protect our front line workers and we will get through this."

Good Morning Britain's resident doctor went on to say: "It will take much longer if we've got idiots out there in their convertible cars, standing within two metres of each other in groups."

He also slammed those "going cycling, going on their motorbikes and having accidents."

Dr Hilary Jones live on Good Morning Britain. (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan agreed: "if everyone goes out and sunbathes this gets a hundred times worse."

The vocal presenter even got into an argument with his "good friend" Alan Sugar over the matter.

Accusing the Apprentice star of "spouting complete nonsense."

Susanna Reid stressed: "[Sunbathing] is not an essential reason. "

As billionaires like Lord Sugar tell people to go sunbathing, other tycoons step up big time to help the NHS.

Well done Ron Dennis. 👍 https://t.co/6yfOH5TZSg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2020

Stricter measures

This comes as, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned the public that if people continue to ignore government guidelines, the lockdown may become stricter.

Brits are currently allowed to leave the house once a day for exercise.

But, this right could be withdrawn.

The UK coronavirus death toll has now reached 4,934.

Yesterday the MP revealed there had been 621 COVID-19 deaths in the past day.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. (Credit: Splash News)

Dr Hilary explained how he was receiving questions asking if it was okay for people to visit their families.

He explained: "The answer is no. If everyone does that, then we are back to before lockdown."

"We have to get real about this. Everybody has to do their bit and we will get through it much more quickly and we'll be able to help the NHS."

"Overwhelmed"

Piers Morgan asked what the situation was like in NHS hospitals across the country.

The doctor responded:"Currently my colleagues on the wards are really struggling, they are absolutely overwhelmed by the number of cases."

He also detailed that the cases were "severe" and included "young people."

The medic ended with: "This [virus] is unstoppable, we don't currently have a treatment."

PM in hospital

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the UK, Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital.

The Prime Minister continues to suffer with COVID-19 symptoms some 10 days after his diagnosis.

Confirming the news last night, a Downing Street spokesperson said:

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests."

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus".

