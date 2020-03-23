5 HUGE coronavirus questions answered by Dr Hilary Jones on Good Morning Britain

Coronavirus was the most discussed topic on today's Good Morning Britain (23 March).

The coronavirus outbreak has affected every region of the UK so far.

Dr Hilary Jones was on hand to answer viewer's coronavirus questions as there is still a lot of confusion on how to behave.

Is total quarantine the best way to stop coronavirus?

Piers Morgan asked if putting the whole country in quarantine was the best way to halt the spread of the virus.

Dr Hilary replied : "I think so because of the behaviour of the minority, this has become necessary. "

Dr Hilary issued stark warnings by saying that "this virus will invade the cells of your body, not just your lungs, not just your digestive system but every cell in your body and people can die from all sorts of problems from this virus."

He went on to say the way people are behaving currently could lead to "tens of thousands of deaths."

What are the rules for self isolation after a person stops showing symptoms?

Susanna Reid spoke to the GMB studio live from her home as she is currently self isolating. Susanna Reid is self-isolating after someone in her household began showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Dr Hilary explained: "It is still 14 days because there could be an incubation period for the virus, therefore you still need to stay at home for the 14 days."

This will prevent anyone transmitting the virus to others, as this can still happen even if they are not showing any symptoms.

Is it ok to go outside or exercise during coronavirus social distancing measures?

Dr Hilary explained there are lot of mental and physical benefits to exercising outside. He went on to say "Ultra violet light and the temperature in the outside air actually suppresses the virus so as long as you are physically distancing it is fine."

Cycling outside on your own for example would be fine. The problem arises when "people are getting together in groups and even sharing drinks".

You should also not be using the same fitness equipment as this will be "cross contaminating your hands all the time."

How can key workers such as retail staff stay safe?

Many professions are not able to work from home and may be putting themselves at risk of contacting the virus. Dr Hilary explained the measures they can take to remain as safe a possible.

"Supermarkets need to limit the numbers of people coming into the shop so people can remain two metres apart."

This is already happening in countries such as Italy. Dr Hilary stressed: " We do not need to wait until the death toll is in the 6000s to put these measures in place."

What happens if you are accepting a delivery?

Dr Hilary says the virus can still live on the packaging, so the best thing to do is accept the delivery, throw away the packaging and wash your hands.

Hands should be washed for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

Should you work on the assumption that everyone has coronavirus?

Dr Hilary says this is a sensible way to act. If you work on this assumption that everyone has got the virus, you can then behave accordingly.

He continued: "I am also behaving as if I've got it in order to protect other people.... Assume it's everywhere."

Is it safe to have food delivered?

Some are worrying about how to feed their families, as attending supermarkets can lead to close contact with others.

Piers asked Dr Hilary if it is safe to get food delivered.

He answered: "There is no evidence that the virus survives on food."

Viewers took to Twitter to praise Dr Hilary for explaining the crisis.

One said: "Dr Hilary has been brilliantly honest and provides absolute clarity on how to deal with and the medical ramifications of coronavirus. He needs to speak at the daily government press releases. It’s paramount he’s heard by everyone!"

