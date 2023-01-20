Death in Paradise series 12 episode 3 cast welcomes Barney Walsh and John Michie

The cast of episode 3 of Death in Paradise series 12 is arguably one of the best yet – and includes Bradley Walsh’s son, Barney Walsh.

Guest star Barney has carved quite a successful acting career for himself since starring alongside his dad in their series, Breaking Dad.

But who else will viewers recognise in the cast of Friday’s episode (January 20, 2023)?

Here’s a look at the guest cast in series 12 episode 3 of Death in Paradise.

Barney Walsh portrays Ryan Cook in the cast of Death in Paradise series 12 episode 3 (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise preview

In Death in Paradise series 12 episode 3, the team investigates the murder of an estate agent.

She is killed ahead of the potential sale of a private picturesque beach, St Agatha’s Cove.

Meanwhile, Marlon leads a counterfeit goods case to impress the Commissioner, and Neville comes to terms with the end of his romance with Sophie Chambers.

The pair first met in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022, after an awkward encounter at the airport.

However, their budding romance sadly came to end after a few weeks, when Sophie left Saint Marie to go back to Manchester.

Despite their obvious chemistry, the couple decided it was better to say goodbye rather than prolong the agony and keep in touch.

But will Sophie (Chelsea Edge) return in the future? Or could Neville follow her home?

Death in Paradise series 12 episode 3 cast: Barney Walsh plays Ryan Cook

Actor Barney Walsh plays Ryan Cook in episode 3 of Death in Paradise series 12.

You might have noticed that Barney looks awfully similar to the popular game show host Bradley Walsh, and that’s because he’s his son!

Barney, 25, first appeared on television in 2013, as Kit in the crime series, Law and Order: UK.

He then went on to play Tom Enders in Doctors for one episode, before securing the role of Young Arthur in the 2017 film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

In 2019, he starred as Charlie in the film Indulgence.

Of course, fans of The Larkins will know Barney as PC Harness.

In 2020, Barney bagged his most significant role to date, starring alongside his dad in The Darling Buds of May reboot.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Barney also has his own successful career as a presenter.

Barney presented the Miss World competition in 2017 and 2018.

Recently, Barney travelled with his dad in a series of road trips, for their ITV show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

The Split star Fiona Button plays Hannah Roberts in Death in Paradise series 12 episode 3 (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Hannah Roberts in Death in Paradise?

Actress Fiona Button guest stars as Hannah Roberts in the BBC One crime drama.

Fiona Button, 36, is a British actress who is best known for playing Rose Defoe in The Split.

In the series, Rose was a part-time nanny and the much-loved sister of Hannah and Nina.

Rose was the quiet, rebellious spirit who did NOT follow in the family footsteps by going into law.

Viewers know she was devastated when her husband was killed in series three.

Actress Fiona started her career in drama after graduating from the University of Birmingham in 2007.

The actress went on to appear in the popular dramas Midsomer Murders and The Bill.

In 2008, she portrayed Lucy Bedford in The Palace.

Shortly after, Fiona took on the role of Tess Roberts in Lip Service, followed by Lavinia in the film We’ll Take Manhattan.

You might also have spotted Fiona guest starring in the popular comedy shows Outcasts, Pramface, and Cardinal Burns.

She also appeared in You, Me and the Apocalypse, My Mother and Other Strangers, and Foyle’s War.

Fiona also played Jennifer Chambers in ITV’s Grantchester.

Scottish actor John Michie is a guest star in Death in Paradise series 12 episode 3 (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise series 12 episode 3 cast: John Michie plays Peter Galbraith

John Michie also appears in the cast of Death in Paradise episode 3.

He plays Peter Galbraith in the drama, and his character is somehow linked to DI Neville’s case.

Scottish actor John, 66, is perhaps best known for playing DI Robbie Ross in the detective drama series Taggart.

Coronation Street fans will know him from paying Karl Munro from 2011 to 2013.

Since leaving the soap, John played Guy Self in hospital drama Holby City, a character who also appeared in the sister show, Casualty.

More recently, John has popped up in BBC’s Our Girl and appeared in three episodes of Strike Back: Vendetta.

Last year, the actor also starred in the third series of the BBC police drama, London Kills, playing the role of Detective Chief Superintendent Jack Mulgrew.

In 2017, John and his family were left devastated after his daughter, Louella, was found dead.

She died after taking an hallucinogenic at Bestival.

Paying tribute to his daughter, John told The Sun: “She touched so many lives.

“She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy.

“The tributes to her have been incredible.”

Who else appears in the cast of Death in Paradise series 12 episode 3?

Death in Paradise episode three will also see the main characters return to the BBC One show.

The Royle Family star Ralf Little will reprise his role as DI Neville Parker, while Don Warrington returns as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays Sgt Naomi Thomas, while Small Axe star Tahj Miles plays Officer Marlon Pryce.

The Capture star Ginny Holder will also be starring in the episode as Training Officer Darlene Curtis, as well as Elizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine Bordey.

Episode three will also see appearances from Doctors star Laura Rollins as Cheryl Horner, Hollyoaks‘ Kent Riley as Andrew Buckley, and Katie & Koji star Okorie Chukwu as Jermayne Boon.

Death in Paradise series 12 episode 3 airs on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

