Death in Paradise: Who plays Neville’s love interest Sophie? Who is Chelsea Edge?

Death in Paradise returns tonight for series 12 – and Chelsea Edge is back as Neville’s love interest Sophie Chambers!

Viewers were delighted to see Neville hitting it off with the new character in the Death in Paradise Christmas special episode.

And, unlike a lot of the guests who come and go on the island of Saint Marie, Sophie will have an ongoing storyline in series 12 as her connection with Neville is explored.

So who is Sophie Chambers actress Chelsea Edge, and what other shows has she appeared in?

Here’s everything we know.

British actress Chelsea Edge made her first appearance in the Christmas special of Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Sophie Chambers in Death in Paradise?

Chelsea Edge plays Neville’s new love interest, Sophie, in the BBC crime drama Death in Paradise.

Sophie was introduced in the Christmas special after a chance encounter with Neville at the airport car park, while she was holidaying on the island of Saint Marie.

Describing her character as “very sweet”, actress Chelsea said that Sophie is looking for some adventure, having done very little travelling in her life so far.

Chelsea remained in Guadeloupe for several months so she could film her scenes for the show.

Talking to the Express, Chelsea claimed that she didn’t quite believe it herself when she got the part in the comedy-drama.

She said: “I was super excited. It is such a well-loved show; all my family and friends watch it.

“My friends were like ‘what?!… No way!’.

“They thought I would only be doing one episode because of the guest spots so, when I told them I would be out there for six months, they couldn’t believe it!

“Everyone has been so welcoming and the location is incredible.

“When you wake up and see the ocean or watch the sunset you cannot think of the downsides, it’s so beautiful.”

Death in Paradise: Are Sophie and Neville going to get together?

For so long, DI Parker Neville only had eyes for Florence Cassell.

However, their romance wasn’t meant to be as Florence decided they should just be friends.

However, things started to look up for Neville in the Death in Paradise Christmas special when he had an awkward encounter with potential new love interest, Sophie.

The pair met at an airport car park when ever-clumsy Neville knocked into her with a suitcase.

He then accidentally swapped their luggage before driving off with her belongings.

And, to make things even worse, he almost crashed into her taxi!

The pair reunited when Sophie turned up at the police station looking for her belongings…

Sophie confessed: “Finally I can put some clean clothes on. I’m wearing the same ones I arrive in.”

Neville jokingly replied: “I was wondering what the smell was.”

However, Neville’s comments surprisingly didn’t seem to scare Sophie off and the pair sat down to enjoy Christmas lunch together, towards the end of the episode.

Looking at the food in front of him, Neville claimed: “There’s way too much for me here. Maybe you could help me out with it?”

Sophie then replied: “I thought you’d never ask.”

Talking about what’s in store for Neville and his new love interest, Ralf Little told Lorraine during a recent appearance: “It’s never simple for Neville, he’s not been particularly lucky in love.

“I can safely say that however it plays out with Sophie, it’s going to be complicated.”

In an interview with Hello, he admitted his character is “smitten”.

Sophie returns in episode 1 and 2 of Death in Paradise series 12, but will she stick around for longer?

We’re excited to see how their romance unfolds!

Chelsea Edge’s character Sophie has made quite the impression on Neville (Credit: BBC)

Who is Death in Paradise star Chelsea Edge?

Chelsea Edge is a British actress who’s made appearances in several popular TV shows.

The actress started her acting career in 2013, when she played the receptionist in the film The Lost Generation.

In 2016, she portrayed the real Alice Webster in the emotional drama The Missing.

She played Kayleigh Mincham in Vera, Nikki Holler in Queens of Mystery, Valerie in I Hate Suzie Too, and Heather in Suspicion.

Chelsea also popped up in Star Wars spin-off Andor as Ingenue.

Now, the young actress has taken on the role of Neville’s new love interest, Sophie, in the BBC One drama Death in Paradise.

How old is Chelsea Edge?

Chelsea Edge’s exact age isn’t known to the public.

However, according to Popular Net Worth, Chelsea Edge is between the ages of 22 and 32 years old.

Chelsea Edge plays Sophie Chambers in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Death in Paradise: Does Chelsea Edge have a boyfriend?

Chelsea Edge has kept her personal life relatively private so far.

As far as we know, Chelsea Edge is single and doesn’t have a boyfriend.

There are no signs of Chelsea having a partner on her Instagram @chelseaedge either.

What else has Chelsea Edge been in?

In 2014, Chelsea’s career sky-rocked after she bagged a role alongside Keeley Hawes in the thrilling drama The Missing.

She then went on to play Kayleigh Mincham in an episode of the ITV drama Vera and Nikki Holler in Queens of Mystery in 2019.

Last year, Chelsea then took on the role of Ingenue in one episode of Disney‘s Star Wars spin-off series, Andor.

She also took on the role of Heather in the hit drama Suspicion.

In the series, Chelsea got to star alongside many famous Hollywood actors including Uma Thurman, Tom Rhys Harries, Elyes Gabel, Lydia West, Robert Glenister, and Angel Coulby.

You might also recognise Chelsea for playing Valerie in I Hate Suzie Too.

Death in Paradise series 12 starts on Friday, January 06, 2023 at 9pm.

