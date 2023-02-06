The BBC has confirmed the start date for the Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise – and there’s not long to wait!

Fan favourites DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd will be back, but this time there’ll be sinking their toes into different sand.

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton are reprising their roles as the characters who left Saint Marie in 2017.

The spin-off series sees them take on a new adventure in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown, near the beautiful Devonshire coast.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new spin-off, including the start date!

Martha Lloyd and Humphrey Goodman are returning to our screens! (Credit: BBC)

Beyond Paradise start date – what’s the plot?

Beyond Paradise reintroduces us to DI Humphrey Goodman, who we first met in Death in Paradise in 2014.

Fans of the BBC One show will know that the character left Saint Marie in 2017, for a new life with Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton).

Having settled in London, the pair are now embarking on a new adventure in Martha’s hometown of Shipton Abbott.

We see Humphrey join the local police force, as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant.

Humphrey quickly makes an impression on his new eclectic team: DS Esther Williams, PC Kelby Hartford and Margo Martins.

Each week, the team are faced with a host of baffling cases and the squad witnesses a new approach to police work.

Humphrey will be faced with an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century, and a serial arsonist with a distaste for local businesses, to name a few!

As Humphrey gets stuck into his new job, he and Martha have to navigate life’s ups and downs as they face the challenges of setting up life in a new town.

The BBC teases “faces and decisions” from their past will feature in the show.

Squeal!

What happened to Humphrey and Martha on Death in Paradise?

Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman joined in the third series of Death of Paradise to investigate the death of Detective Inspector Richard Poole.

But in series five, he met up with old friend Martha Lloyd in Saint Marie and he was clearly smitten with her. Sound familiar DI Neville?!

In series six, Humphrey declared his love for Martha and decided to move back to London to be with her.

Viewers loved the romance between the pair…

So it’s no surprise that BBC One commissioned a spin-off series!

Martha joined Humphrey in series 5 of Death in Paradise… (Credit: BBC)

Beyond Paradise start date: How many episodes are there?

There will be six episodes in total of Beyond Paradise.

Every episode will be an hour long.

When is the Beyond Paradise start date?

BBC One has confirmed that Beyond Paradise will start on Friday, February 24, 2023.

It will air on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So the series will replace the usual Death in Paradise Friday night slot.

Beyond Paradise stars some very popular TV actors! (Credit: BBC One)

Beyond Paradise cast – who stars in the BBC Death in Paradise spin-off?

As well as Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton as the lead characters DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd, there are some other very familiar faces in the cast.

Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn stars as PC Kelby Hartford.

Former EastEnders star Zahra Ahmadi plays DS Esther Williams.

The Durrells actress Barbara Flynn also features as Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd.

Meanwhile, Alan Partridge fans will know actress Felicity Montagu very well as the long-suffering Lynn Benfield.

She portrays office support Margo Martins in Beyond Paradise.

Where is Beyond Paradise filmed?

Filming took place in south-west England in the second half of 2022.

The cast have been spotted filming in Cornwall.

Bath-born actor Kris Marshall was seen filming near a bridge in Looe town centre, and other locations nearby.

Other scenes were filmed in the Bere Ferrers and Weir Quay area of the Tamar Valley.

Of course, most of the filming was done in Devon, where the series is set.

However the town of Shipton Abbott is fictional.

Read more: Ben Miller declares ‘I quit Death In Paradise at the right time’ as show scoops ED! Award

Beyond Paradise will start on BBC One on Friday, February 24, 2023.

So, are you excited about Beyond Paradise? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.