Death In Paradise fans in tears as Florence leaves the show

The character was a favourite with viewers

By Julia Hunt

Death In Paradise viewers were left in tears as Florence Cassell exited the show.

The detective sergeant – played by French actress Josephine Jobert – first appeared in the BBC programme back in 2015 but has now left the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Saying goodbye after wrapping up a big case, Florence told DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) that it was time to start afresh somewhere new.

Read more: Where is Death In Paradise filmed? Is Guadalupe safe to visit for a holiday?

“If I’m going to start properly living again, it has to be somewhere else, where there are no ghosts,” she said.

Death In Paradise fans had suspected that Florence was going to leave but they were still gutted when their predictions came true.

What have Death in Paradise fans said about Florence leaving?

One person posted on Twitter: “I’m going to miss you so much on #deathinparadise, I cried so much, in fact, I still have tears in my eyes from it.

“You are such a brilliant actress, thank you for so much for playing Florence.”

Another sad fan tweeted: “Florence leaving Death In Paradise is proof to me that all good things must come to an end.”

Another didn’t hold back, admitting: “Florence leaving Death In Paradise has BROKEN me.”

“It won’t be the same without Florence,” mourned another fan.

“Love her and Neville’s friendship.”

“Missing Florence already,” said another upset fan, who admitted that the departure episode was “a tough watch”.

Another wrote: “Already guessed that Florence was going to leave this series but still cried.

“Absolutely amazing character and actress.

“Will miss DS Cassell and glad they gave her closure.”

What will Josephine Jobert do next?

Josephine recently revealed that her “dream job” would be something high-octane like an action film – and she even has her sights set on a 007 flick.

Josephine Jobert on the red carpet
Josephine Jobert would like to be in an action film (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Death In Paradise reveals guest list for new series… including EastEnders favourite!

She told Hello!: “I would like to do an action movie, like Lara Croft, James Bond, something that requires preparation like training before filming, when you learn new skills, to fight martial arts or something.”

