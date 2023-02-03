Death in Paradise: Controversial Emmerdale doctor joins the cast!

Micah Balfour joins the cast of Death in Paradise this week, and he’s not the only popular TV actor to make a dramatic entrance.

Series 12 of the Caribbean detective drama continues on Friday (February 03, 2023), and guest stars several famous faces.

And it’s an emotional episode for Commissioner Selwyn Patterson as his secret, long-lost daughter finally arrives on the island of Saint Marie.

Here’s everything you need to know about the guest cast in Death in Paradise series 12, episode 5.

Series 12: Silent Witness star Genesis Lynea joins the cast of Death in Paradise episode 5 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise series 12 episode 5 preview

DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) is called to investigate when the former resident of a children’s home meets a grisly end.

Vincent Petit, now a wealthy construction boss, is revisiting the home to deliver a speech about how his time there helped shape his life.

So how does he end up dead, and why was he targeted?

Darlene and Marlon track prime suspect Marianne, who was spotted at the scene with a knife in her hand.

Meanwhile, Selwyn meets his daughter Andrina for the first time.

Micah Balfour guest stars as Roy Hamilton in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Micah Balfour plays Roy Hamilton in the cast of Death in Paradise

Actor Micah Balfour guest stars in episode 5 of Death in Paradise series 12.

He plays Roy Hamilton, who is present when the murder victim delivers his final speech.

But is he involved in the death?

Micah, 44, has been on our screens since 2005 when he appeared as Asher Campbell in several episodes of The Bill.

ITV liked him so much, they booked him again – this time for a permanent role in the police drama.

Micah joined the cast of The Bill as PC Benjamin Gayle in 2007, and stayed on until 2010, appearing in over 100 episodes.

His next big role was as Dr Jermaine Bailey in Emmerdale.

He joined the cast in 2015, and left in 2016.

Of course, soap fans will know that his character was a married doctor, who had a relationship with his 17-year-old patient Belle Dingle.

The scandal cost him his job and his marriage.

Micah has also appeared as Pierre Pepin in The Musketeers, Daniel Garvey in Silent Witness, Peter O’Gorman in Holby City, and PS Adams in White House Farm.

Most recently, he’s played Fenton in The Trial of Christine Keeler, and Jonas in Lovely Little Farm.

He’s also starred in films including The Car: Road to Revenge, The Children Act, and Powder Room.

Nicola Hughes as Marianne Laforge in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Nicola Hughes portrays Marianne Laforge

Actress Nicola Hughes, 47, portrays Marianne Laforge in the cast of Death in Paradise.

Her first ever TV role was as Shiree Moyer in Trial & Retribution in 1998.

She went on to play Phylicia in one episode of Jonathan Creek, before winning the bigger role of Sundae Gorgeous in Michelle Collins drama Rock Rivals.

She starred as Carmen in Parents of the Band, before popping up as Loretta in a few episodes of EastEnders.

Her most significant role to date is perhaps that of Jenna in Mount Pleasant, a character she played from 2015 to 2017.

She’s recently had small parts in Doctors and The Split.

Nicola also played a dancer in the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Genesis Lynea and Don Warrington as Andrina Harper and Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Genesis Lynea plays Andrina Harper

Actress Genesis Lynea joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson’s daughter Andrina Harper.

You know, the daughter he didn’t know he had until shocking scenes at the end of series 11!

Silent Witness fans will know Genesis well, from her role as Simone in the BBC One show.

Sadly, the popular character left at the end of series 25 for a new life abroad.

Little did we know she meant Saint Marie!

Bermudan-born Genesis, 33, attended the BRIT School for the performing arts when she was growing up, and became best pals with Jessie J.

She appeared in musicals and Jessie’s Do It Like a Dude video in 2010, but then landed roles in TV.

Her first big TV role was in Casualty.

Between 2019 and 2020, she played the character of Archie Hudson, who clashed with Connie.

Genesis then appeared on the Netflix fantasy drama, Shadow and Bone as Natacha.

She’s also played Maddie Harper in 4 O’Clock Club and, more recently, Geraldine Newcopse in A Discovery of Witches, and Sam in The Baby.

Jennifer Saayeng as Dr Claire Molyneaux in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Jennifer Saayeng stars as Dr Claire Molyneaux

Actress Jennifer Saayeng guest stars as Dr Claire Molyneaux in Death in Paradise.

A jobbing actress since 2016, she’s popped up as Noa in Emerald City, Katy Farr in Vera, PC Amelia Gayle in EastEnders, and Covert Op Amelia in The Capture.

More recently, she’s played Nerva in Raised by Wolves, and Wendy Ocoyo in Curl Up & D.I.

Death in Paradise cast list: Craig Stein as Vincent Petit (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Craig Stein plays Vincent Petit alongside Micah Balfour in Death in Paradise

Actor Craig Stein plays ill-fated murder victim Vincent Petit in Death in Paradise.

His first ever role in a TV series was in 1995, when he played Tyrone Soloman in Casualty.

He went on to play Mark in The Biz, Boudica in Love Matters, and Patrick Boyton in Doctors.

Film roles include Leerie in Mary Poppins Returns, Sam in Soft Lad, and Spencer in Lake Placid: Legacy.

Tara Tijani portrays Josephine Porter (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Who else stars in the cast of Death in Paradise series 12 episode 5?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of series 12 episode 5 on BBC One.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays Sgt Naomi Thomas, while Small Axe star Tahj Miles plays Officer Marlon Pryce.

The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Training Officer Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Episode 5 of series 12 sees the return of Chelsea Edge as Neville’s love interest Sophie Chambers.

The actress first made her entrance in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022.

Before that, she was probably best known for portraying Heather in Suspicion, and Valerie in I Hate Suzie.

Meanwhile, newcomer Tara Tijani portrays Josephine Porter in the cast.

Micah Balfour guest stars in Death in Paradise series 12 episode 5 on Friday, February 03, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

Do you remember Micah Balfour from his controversial role in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.