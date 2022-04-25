Rose Defoe has successfully stolen our hearts in the latest series of The Split, but who plays her and what has the actress been in before?

The younger sister of Hannah and Nina, Rose is the only sibling who refused to follow in their mum’s legal footsteps.

Instead, she’s been the quiet, rebellious spirit in the background, often keeping the rest of the family together.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rose actress Fiona Button and what she starred in before her role in The Split.

Rose and Nina Defoe in The Split (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Vera star Brenda Blethyn on devastation over ex-husband’s infidelity

Who plays Rose in The Split?

Actress Fiona Button portrays Rose Defoe in The Split.

Rose Defoe is the former part-time nanny, and much loved younger sister of Hannah and Nina.

And, as they put it, she’s the “band-aid baby” their parents hoped would save their marriage,.

Of course, though, she didn’t!

She’s the child who knew her father the least, and hence was brought up in the bosom of the female-heavy family.

Perhaps because of this, Rose is described as “the pure, chilled heart of the family”.

Viewers saw her marry the love of her life James in series 1 of The Split.

Devastatingly, she was widowed in series 3.

What has actress Fiona Button been in before?

Actress Fiona Button has been on our TV screens ever since 2007, when she played Willow McKinley in Midsomer Murders.

She went on to appear in one episode of The Bill, before winning a significant role in The Palace.

Fiona played Lucy Bedford in the 2008 TV series about a fictional royal family living in England’s Buckingham Palace.

Notable roles followed as Tess Roberts in Lip Service, and Lavinia in the TV movie We’ll Take Manhattan.

The Split fans probably won’t be surprised to hear that she’s a brilliant comedic actor, too, appearing in Pramface and playing various roles in Cardinal Burns.

She also appeared in You, Me and the Apocalypse, My Mother and Other Strangers, and Foyle’s War.

Grantchester fans might recognise her as Jennifer Chambers, a role she played between 2014 and 2016.

Most recently, she’s starred as Lucy in Out of her Mind, and Sky in Trying.

Fiona will soon be seen as Petra in Fisherman’s Friends: One and All, a sequel to the 2019 film Fisherman’s Friends starring James Purefoy.

Fiona Button’s The Split character tragically lost her husband James in series 3 of the drama (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: The Split series 3 episode 1 REVIEW: Death, divorce and an almighty spoiler

How old is The Split actress Fiona Button, who plays Rose?

Fiona Button was born on August 09 1983.

She is currently 38 years of age.

Fiona was actually born in Lausanne, Switzerland, but grew up in Newbury, Berkshire.

She attended Park House School and the sixth form of St. Bartholomew’s School.

The budding actress studied drama at the University of Birmingham before enrolling at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art.

After graduating in 2007, she made her first appearance on TV in Midsomer Murders.

She has also appeared in many theatre productions, including Madame de Sade for the Donmar Warehouse opposite Judi Dench and Rosamund Pike.

Is Fiona Button married? Who is her husband?

Fiona Button lives in London with her husband Henry Fleet.

She married the screenwriter in 2014.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Fordy, in 2017.

Fiona has previously revealed her parents are divorced.

She said in a press interview: “My parents are divorced too so I have quite a lot in common with Rose…

“Planning a wedding and having a mum and dad who aren’t together poses a lot of problems.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiona Button (@fibutts)

Is Fiona Button on Instagram and Twitter?

There’s good news for any The Split fans who are already missing Fiona Button as Rose.

Fiona has an official Instagram account @fibutts, which you can find here.

She mostly posts about her TV roles, but occasionally shares photos of her private life, including cute pictures of her daughter and husband.

She’s also on Twitter here.

The Split is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Will you miss The Split on BBC One as much as we will? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.