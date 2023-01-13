Robert Webb guest stars in series 12 of Death in Paradise, as the resident of a commune in the cast of episode 2.

Peep Show fans will no doubt be overjoyed to see the actor and comedian, who also took part in Strictly Come Dancing, appear in the cosy crime drama on Friday (January 13, 2023).

He guest stars alongside several other famous faces from the world of TV – including a rebel from Andor, and a loveable mum from After Life.

Here’s a rundown of the guest cast in series 12 episode 2 of Death in Paradise.

Death in Paradise preview

Ralf Little returns as DI Neville Parker, who is called to investigate when a member of a ‘Preppers commune’ (preparing for Doomsday) is found dead.

The lifeless body of Doomsday prepper Kit Martin is discovered poisoned inside a sealed underground bunker.

However, CCTV footage shows that no one went in or came out while he was in there…

So did he take his own life?

While the first indication is that he died by suicide, a video recording of Kit talking about the future is found on a mobile phone and foul play becomes apparent.

Meanwhile, Neville remains smitten by Sophie, as they enjoy a number of dates.

Robert Webb stars as Justin West

Peep Show star Robert Webb stars as commune resident Justin West, a fellow Doomsday prepper who lived alongside the murdered Kit Martin.

Lincolnshire-born Robert, 50, is best known for his role in Peep Show, which he created and starred in with David Mitchell.

The pair also created the sketch show That Mitchell and Webb Look and the sitcom Back.

In 2021, he competed in Strictly but had to leave the show early due to medical advice.

The dad-of-two also recently starred in the HBO comedy series Frayed, and joined the cast of Whitstable Pearl.

He’s actually been on our TV screens since 1998, and other notable roles include Robin in The Smoking Room, Bill Hathaway in Blessed, and Dan in Fresh Meat.

Who plays Raya West in Death in Paradise series 12 episode 2? Jo Hartley!

Raya West also lives on the commune with her husband Justin, and is played by Jo Hartley.

After Life fans will know Jo from her role as June in the Ricky Gervais Netflix hit.

Oldham-born Jo, 50, is known for her work across film and TV.

She played Cynthia Fields in the film This is England, and the subsequent three TV series This Is England ’86, This Is England ’88 and This Is England ’90.

Other film roles include Marie in Dead Man’s Shoes, Pauline Gray in David Brent: Life on the Road, and Tina in Sweetheart.

In 2016, Jo Hartley starred as Janette, Eddie’s mother in the film Eddie the Eagle.

Jo also played the role of Bethan’s mum Katrina, who suffers from bipolar disorder, in the 2018 BBC series In My Skin, which ran until 2021.

Joplin Sibtain stars as Charlie Banks

Actor Joplin Sibtain, 53, portrays Charlie Banks, another commune member.

The Londoner is sometimes known as Chook Sibtain.

He started in TV and film in 1996, including an early role in EastEnders as Jack Robbins.

Joplin popped up in 15 episodes of the BBC soap in 2000.

A jobbing actor for years, he has popped up in episodes of Bad Girls, Footballers’ Wives, Where the Heart Is, The Bill, and Holby City.

He’s also played three different roles in Doctor Who.

More recently, Joplin has played DS Herbie Sarafian in Hard Sun, Naz Ahmed in Vera, Nick in Marcella, and Neil Chahal in the Netflix hit Safe.

He also starred as John Stearne in the Daisy May Cooper comedy The Witchfinder.

Andor fans will know him as Brasso in the Star Wars spin-off on Disney.

Who plays Kit Martin? It’s Elander Moore!

Elander Moore guest stars as Doomsday prepper and “pothead” Kit Martin, who fails to show up for a scheduled court appearance.

And there’s a very good reason – he’s dead!

Actor Elander Moore is a relative newcomer to screen.

He appeared in the 2018 film Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! as an ensemble performer.

In 2019, he starred as Jarrod Morran in Casualty, and a year later played a young man in Kate & Koji.

Most recently, he played Raff in the TV series Happy Epidemic.

His role as Kit Martin in Death in Paradise is arguably his biggest to date.

Felixe Forde stars as Luna Jones in Death in Paradise series 12 episode 2

Actor Felixe Forde portrays Luna Jones in Death in Paradise series 12 episode 2.

Like her co-star Elander Moore, the actress is also a spring chicken in the acting world.

In fact, Felixe has only ever appeared in one TV show before.

In 2021, she played Amy Rouse in Doctors.

Who else stars in the cast of Death in Paradise series 12 episode 2?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of series 12 episode 2 on BBC One.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays Sgt Naomi Thomas, while Small Axe star Tahj Miles plays Officer Marlon Pryce.

The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Training Officer Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Series 12 sees the return of Chelsea Edge as Neville’s love interest Sophie Chambers.

The actress first made her entrance in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022 perhaps best known for portraying Heather in Suspicion, and Valerie in I Hate Suzie.

Death in Paradise series 12 episode 2 – with Robert Webb in the cast – airs on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

