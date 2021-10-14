Robert Webb has admitted he “didn’t have a choice” after he announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Peep Show star, 49, dramatically pulled out of the show yesterday (October 13).

And now Robert has updated fans after his initial statement, and said it was the only thing he could do.

What did Robert Webb say about Strictly Come Dancing?

Robert took to Instagram to address fans directly after his exit.

He shared images of himself and pro dance partner Dianne Buswell cutting a rug on the Strictly dancefloor.

Captioning the images, he said: “Very sad to be leaving but didn’t really have a choice.

“Thanks for all the lovely messages. I’m going to be just fine once I’ve had a good rest.

“Very proud of these dances and will be forever in the debt of the luminous @diannebuswell.”

Strictly Come Dancing: Dianne said he was epic

The Strictly family queued up to sympathise with Robert and wish him well.

One of them was Dianne herself, who wrote: “You were epic! Invoice is on its way to you!

“I took off of the Deliveroo coffees all jokes aside you did me very proud!

“[Especially] that tango one of my fav I have ever done on strictly so thank you for that moment.”

Fellow pro dancer Karen Hauer also chipped in by saying: “Sending you big hugs [clap emoji, heart emoji].”

And co-host Claudia Winkleman said: “We’ll miss you so much. Sending all love xxxx.”

Why did Robert Webb leave Strictly Come Dancing?

Last night, Robert dropped the bombshell that he was leaving show on medical advice.

In the statement, he revealed that two years ago he had open-heart surgery.

Believing he was fit enough to take part in the series, he had to come to the realisation he was not far along in his recovery to do so.

He said in the statement: “It became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

“I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show.”