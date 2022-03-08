The Witchfinder: Who’s in the cast and how many episodes are there?

BBC Two’s new comedy The Witchfinder boasts a very impressive cast indeed.

Tim Key plays Gideon Bannister, a witchfinder (surprise!) living in 1640s Britain – only he’s not that good at it.

Daisy May Cooper is Thomasine Gooch, the woman he tries to nail as – yes, you guessed it – a witch.

Who is in the cast of The Witchfinder on BBC Two?

The Witchfinder has Daisy May Cooper and Tim Key among the cast (Credit: BBC)

Read more: First look at Am I Being Unreasonable with Daisy May Cooper

There are some big comedy names in this new series including Tim Key, who plays the eponymous Witchfinder, Gideon Bannister.

Daisy May Cooper stars alongside him as a suspected witch, Thomasine Gooch.

There are tonnes of other famous faces who will pop up alongside them too including Jessica Hynes, who’s best known for her role in comedy series Spaced.

Julian Barratt, one half of The Mighty Boosh and that gross man who tried to kidnap Villanelle in Killing Eve S2, makes an appearance.

Ricky Tomlinson and Reece Shearsmith are another two big names.

What is The Witchfinder about?

Tim Key’s failing at his role as a witchfinder in the 1640s. Which, apparently, was a time when there were lots of witches about, so that’s not ideal.

Witchfinders were capable of huge success and riches, they were early-times celebrities, if they could eradicate the evil.

Key’s character suspects Cooper’s of witchery and decides to take her on a road trip across the country.

Not just for lols, though. He’s trying to get her to a trial which he thinks could make him the greatest witchfinder of all time.

Is Thomasina really a witch? (credit: BBC)

Read more: Never Mind the Buzzcocks will be returning with Noel Fielding and Daisy May Cooper

The show focuses on their road trip – before roads – across England which is gripped by civil war, famine and plague.

So it’s a travelogue of sorts, but with the irreverent twisty comedy only Key and Cooper could provide.

The BBC describes the show as: “A failing witchfinder (Tim Key) transports a suspected witch (Daisy May Cooper) across 1640s East Anglia to a trial that could change his fortunes forever.

“But his captive is the worst possible travel companion: an inquisitive, uncouth woman whose ability to prick his pomposity and ask uncomfortable questions turns a straightforward journey into a life-changing ordeal.”

How many episodes of The Witchfinder are there?

There are six episodes in this first series, the first of which will air on BBC2 on March 8.

When can you watch The Witchfinder?

Good news! The Witchfinder starts on BBC Two on Tuesday, March 8 at 10pm.

And even better news! The whole series of six episodes will be available on iPlayer immediately after.

The Witchfinder was created by Neil and Rob Gibbons, the writers and directors of This Time With Alan Partridge.

The Witchfinder starts on Tuesday March 8 at 10pm on BBC Two.

Will you be tuning into The Witchfinder? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.