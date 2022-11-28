Whitstable Pearl season 2 on Acorn TV: Robert Webb and Emily Head join cast

Whitstable Pearl season 2 is finally here and there are some excellent new faces joining the cast – including Robert Webb !

Here’s everything to know about the new characters and everything else we know about series 2 of Whitstable Pearl.

Kerry Godliman and Robert Webb in series two of Whitstable Pearl (Credit: AcornTV)

Robert Webb will join the cast as Tom

Robert Webb joins the cast of Whitstable Pearl in the second series as Tom, Pearl’s new man.

We don’t know much about his character but Acorn TV shares that he’s Pearl’s (Kerry Godliman) “kind albeit righteous boyfriend”.

Ooh, could drama brew between Tom and Mike, Pearl’s old flame?

Robert Webb is probably best known for his role in Peep Show, which he created and starred in with David Mitchell.

The pair also created the sketch show That Mitchell and Webb Look and the sitcom Back.

Last year, he competed in Strictly but he had to leave the show early due to medical advice.

He’s also recently starred in the HBO comedy series Frayed.

Emmerdale actress Emily Head joins Whitstable Pearl Series 2 (Credit: AcornTV)

Emily Head joins series 2 of Whitstable Pearl as Kat

Actress Emily Head also joins the second series of Whitstable Pearl. She plays Mike’s (Howard Charles) new girlfriend, Kat.

Acorn TV has been pretty tight-lipped about her character but shares that Kat is “outgoing and sunny”.

Soap fans will recognise Emily for her role in Emmerdale, she played Rebecca White in the soap.

She left the role in 2018 after her character was held hostage by Lachlan White. Rebecca, her son Seb and Ross Barton (Michael Parr) left for Liverpool for a fresh start.

You might also recognise the actress for her role in the Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners.

She played Carli D’Amato, the shallow girlfriend of Simon.

She also recently starred in the fourth series of The Syndicate, playing Colette.

What is series 2 of Whitstable Pearl, starring Robert Webb, about?

The first series saw restaurater Pearl Nolan turn into an amateur detective after getting involved with a string of murders on the Kent coast.

In the second series, she is more of a full-time detective with her restaurant business on the side.

Series 2 picks up six months after Pearl and Mike decided to just be friends despite the obvious chemistry and a steamy New Year kiss between them.

But with every case that Pearl takes on as a private investigator, Mike’s police investigations always seem to get involved.

Will they butt heads and work against each other, or work together and maybe relight an old spark…

Acorn TV says: “Season Two will find Pearl in the middle of some big changes and even bigger cases including a potential kidnapping, a voyeuristic investigation of a man across the street, and the attempted murder of a ‘70s starlet.”

Who is returning to the cast?

Kerry Godliman and Howard Charles are of course reprising their roles as Pearl Nolan and DCI Mike McGuire respectively.

Frances Barber will also return as Pearl’s overbearing mother, Dolly. Harry Wild star Rohan Nedd returns as Pearl’s son Charlie.

Kerry Godliman returns as Pearl Nolan (Credit: AcornTV)

How many episodes will there be in series 2?

Just like the first series, the second series of Whitstable Pearl will have six episodes.

Episodes 1 and 2 will release first, with the rest of the series following weekly.

When does season 2 start?

Whitstable Pearl season 2 will start on Monday, November 28 with the first two episodes.

Two new episodes will air every Monday through to December 12.

Whitstable Pearl will return with series 2 on Monday November 28 2022 on Acorn TV.

