Are you in need of some good cosy crime dramas? Whitstable Pearl on Acorn TV has proved a huge hit with fans.

But what is cosy crime we hear you ask?

According to good old Wikipedia, cosy crime – or ‘cozies’ – is “a subgenre of crime fiction in which sex and violence occur off stage, the detective is an amateur sleuth, and the crime and detection take place in a small, socially intimate community”.

So now The Whitstable Pearl is over, what can you watch next?

What to watch now Whitstable Pearl is over…

Joan Hickson in the classic Miss Marple (Credit: UKTV)

Agatha Christie’s Marple

The doyenne of cosy crime, Agatha Christie’s classic creation still can’t be beaten when it comes to cosy crime.

With classic episodes on several ITV channels, you’ll be able to see the likes of Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie in the title role, as well as the late, great Joan Hickson.

Where can I watch? ITV3, ITV Hub, Britbox, Alibi

Cosy rating: 10

The gardening detectives in Rosemary & Thyme (Credit: YouTube)

Rosemary & Thyme

A hit in the 1990s, you don’t get much cosier than this.

It starred Felicity Kendall and Pam Ferris as two green-fingered ladies brought together after former police officer Laura’s husband leaves her.

Together they solve crimes together across the countryside.

Where can I watch? Britbox

Cosy rating: 9.5

Mark Williams as Father Brown (Credit: UKTV)

Father Brown

Mark Williams stars in the BBC daytime hit, which features a priest in a Catholic church in the Cotswolds in the 1950s.

We’ve had eight series of pleasant crime-solving so far, and we’re in store for more new stories soon.

Speaking of men of the cloth solving crimes…

Where can I watch? Alibi

Cosy rating: 9

The boys from Grantchester (Credit: ITV)

Grantchester

Set in the fictional Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester in the 1950s, the five series are based on James Runcie’s best-selling novels.

That’ll be James Runcie, son of former Archbishop Of Canterbury, Robert Runcie.

Robson Green stars as no-nonsense copper Geordie, and (in the first few series at least) James Norton is local priest Sidney. Who helps Geordie solve crimes, obviously.

Where can I watch? Britbox

Cosy rating: 9

What’s a PR girl to do in a sleepy Cotswold village? (Credit: Acorn TV)

Agatha Raisin

Based on MC Beaton’s books, Agatha is played by Ashley Jensen.

Agatha finds herself in a sleepy Cotswolds village after leaving her life as a high-powered PR guru in London.

However, the village of Carsley isn’t as sleepy as she hoped and Agatha is soon peering over the hedgerows.

Series four is currently filming.

Where can I watch? Acorn TV

Cosy rating: 9

The three crime authors of Queens Of Mystery (Credit: Acorn TV)

Queens Of Mystery

When young detective Matilda is assigned to her home village’s local police force, she enlists the help of her three crime author aunts for help in solving the crimes.

Julie Graham, Sarah Woodward and Siobhan Redmond play Matilda’s aunts.

Series two is on its way.

Where can I watch? Acorn TV

Cosy rating: 8.5

Midsomer is a cosy crime legend (Credit: ITV)

Midsomer Murders

For 23 series, Midsomer Murders has presented us with some of the cosiest crimes ever seen in this country.

Now starring Neil Dudgeon as DCI Barnaby, you can take a tour around the bucolic surrounds of Midsomer. Just watch out for all of those murrrrders.

Where can I watch? ITV, ITV3, ITV Hub

Cosy rating: 8

Mark Benton and Jo Joyner in Shakespeare & Hathaway (Credit: BBC)

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators

Set in William Shakespeare’s birthplace of Stratford-Upon-Avon, this BBC series features Mark Benton as a private investigator called Frank Hathaway and Jo Joyner as Luella Shakespeare.

Luella once hired Frank to help find out more about the fiancé she met online.

Now’s she a member of the team.

Where can I watch? BBC iPlayer, Alibi

Cosy rating: 8

Death In Paradise is always a cosy winner (Credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise

It may not have any amateur sleuths or be based in a quaint English country village, but there’s no denying that Death In Paradise is as cosy as they come.

Set on a fictional Caribbean island, there are 10 series to enjoy starring the likes of Ben Miller, Kris Marshall, Ardal O’Hanlon and Ralph Little.

Where can I watch? BBC iPlayer, Britbox, Alibi

Cosy rating: 7

Anna Maxwell Martin in The Bletchley Circle (Credit: YouTube)

The Bletchley Circle

Before she became a true household name in Line of Duty, Anna Maxwell Martin headed up this period drama.

A little bit darker than your usual cosy crime drama, it nonetheless featured a group of codebreakers from World War II who didn’t know what to do with themselves.

Instead of sitting on their laurels, they decide to solve crimes.

Also starring Rachael Stirling, Sophie Rundle and Julie Graham.

Where can I watch? Britbox

Cosy rating: 6