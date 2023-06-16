Celebrity Gogglebox: All the famous faces taking part in new series – and who’s missing!

Celebrity Gogglebox is back in 2023 with another batch of famous faces critiquing the big TV shows and news stories of the week – so who’s in the cast this time?

There are some old favourites in there, who have appeared before, as well as some new sofa-surfers.

However, one very popular duo are missing, but why? Here’s everything you need to know about all the famous faces taking part in the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox 2023.

Bez and Shaun Ryder in the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2023: Bez and Shaun Ryder

Celebrity Gogglebox returns with series 5 on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10pm. Once again, some of Britain’s best-loved personalities (and others you might have to Google) will watch the best and worst of the week’s TV for our pleasure.

Happy Mondays legends Bez and Shaun Ryder return to take part in the Channel 4 series. And they have to be one of our top favourite duos on the show.

Shaun’s time on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa was cruelly cut short earlier this year, thanks to his catastrophic pairing with Gillian McKeith in a trial. Frankly, he was our winner and he was robbed.

So it’s great to have him back on our TV with his hilarious mate Bez.

Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas (Credit: Channel 4)

Davina McCall and partner Michael Douglas

The Masked Singer star Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas (not that one) are also returning to the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox 2023. The couple give their views on the most talked about television of the week.

Davina and her celebrity hairdresser boyfriend have previously appeared on the show a number of times. The pair first struck up a romance in the summer of 2019 after knowing each other as friends prior to their get-together. Michael started doing Davina McCall’s hair when her Big Brother career first began!

He is the resident hair expert on BBC’s The One Show.

Jane on Cruising with Jane McDonald (Source: Channel 5)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2023: Jane McDonald and her friend Sue

Jane McDonald is the flavour of the month, and we’re fully on board (cruising pun not intended). The singer recently replaced Phillip Schofield at the upcoming Soap Awards,

And now, she has now been confirmed for the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox 2023. She’ll appear alongside her friend Sue, who is also Jane’s PA and makeup artist.

So excited that Sue and I will be on the next series of Celebrity Gogglebox! @C4Gogglebox @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/dPSoIhPdUN — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) June 16, 2023

Confirming the news on her official Twitter account, she wrote: “I’m going to be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with my best friend Sue – it’s going to be an absolute blast! We’ve shared some unforgettable moments over the years, but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show.”

Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby Kootstra on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby Kootstra

Comedian Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby Kootstra also take part in series 5 of Celebrity Gogglebox in 2023.

She told The Sun: “It’s usually just the dogs who get to see us watch TV, so we’re excited to welcome viewers into our home as we decompress in our favourite spot – the sofa.

“We’ve been huge Gogglebox fans for years and we are thrilled to be taking part.”

It’s the first series that Katherine and Bobby have taken part in, but we doubt it will be the last.

Leomie Anderson brings the glamour to the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Ziya/SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2023: Munroe Bergdorf and Leomie Anderson

Models Munroe Bergdorf and Leomie Anderson team up to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox for the first time.

For those not yet familiar with the duo, Munroe is an English model and activist. She was the first transgender model in the UK for L’Oréal, but was dropped within weeks after a racial row.

At the time, she said that “all white people as a group are brought up racist”. She also claimed that all white people were guilty of “racial violence” and that the white race was “the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth”. In response to Bergdorf’s comments, L’Oréal dropped her from their campaign on 1 September 2017.

So she’s not afraid of being outspoken then! Meanwhile, fellow model Leomie Anderson has modelled for Victoria’s Secrets. Wandsworth-born Leomie appeared on the Channel 4’s reality show The Model Agency.

This year, she replaced Maya Jama as presenter of popular BBC television series Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Stephen Mangan on Pointless (Credit: BBC One)

Stephen Mangan with his sister, Anita

Actor and sometime Pointless guest Stephen Mangan appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with his sister Anita. Anita is an artist and illustrator whose clients include Leon and Ella’s Kitchen.

There is only 14 months between the siblings, and they lost both their parents within 14 years of each other. The pair are so close that they’ve even worked together before.

Anita has illustrated all of Stephen’s children’s books – Escape the Rooms, The Fart that Changed the World, and The Unlikely Rise of Harry Sponge.

Rob Beckett and Tom Allen in the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2023: Rob Beckett and Tom Allen

School friends and fellow comedians Rob Beckett and Tom Allen return to the sofa for more cutting critiques… They recently faced off in the Bake Off tent, and took part in the C4 series One Night In together.

Their previous appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox have been hilarious, so we have high hopes for series 5!

Tom Grennan has joined the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Tom Grennan and his dad Martin

Singer Tom Grennan will appear for the first time with his dad Martin. And he’s teased there will be controversial moments…

Tom hopes appearing on the programme will give fans a glimpse into his “real side” but is already a bit fearful of his dad’s potty mouth.

When asked what viewers can expect from the pair, Tom told The Mirror at Capital presents Summertime Ball with Barclaycard: “Very funny TV, I think my dad is ready to become a national treasure and I think in his own right, he already is one.”

Tom is no stranger to controversy after he made an “inappropriate” comment about Ellie Goulding’s breasts on stage at the Brit Awards.

The pair appeared together to present an award at the February ceremony, when Tom made a comment about Goulding’s dress – which featured a black metallic breastplate. He asked her: “They’re your real boobs?” To which she responded: “These are not mine. I wish. Mine are a lot further apart, sadly.”

Ellie later tweeted there had been “no offence taken, no harm intended” to which he followed up with an apology.

Chris Packham and his step-daughter on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2023: Chris Packham CBE with his step-daughter Megan

Springwatch star Chris Packham CBE appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with his step-daughter Megan McCubbin. And they have already sparked complaints ahead of their appearance on the show.

The duo will make their debut on the show, however some fans have already shared their opinions on the casting. The pait have proved divisive, with some already threatening to switch off…

Give them a chance!

Tubsey, Big Zuu and Hyder on Celebrity Gogglebox series 5 (Credit: Channel 4)

Big Zuu, Hyder and Tubsey

Best mates Big Zuu, Hyder and Tubsey all grew up together in West London, and worked together on Big Zuu’s Big Eats. On the TV show, which aired on Dave, they hit the road to cook up dishes in the back of Zuu’s very own food truck.

The show won ‘Gamechanger Programme Of The Year’ at the 2021 Broadcast Digital Awards. It was even nominated for a BAFTA TV Award.

The trio also appear each week on KISS FRESH every Sunday from 4pm. There’s no doubt the trio are funny, and bring different vibes to the show.

Paul Sinha and husband Oliver Levy return to Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel4.com)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2023: Paul Sinha and husband Oliver Levy

The Chase legend Paul Sinha returns to Celebrity Gogglebox in series 5. He’ll appear once again with his husband Olly, also a champion quizzer.

The duo made their debut on the show in 2022 during a Pride special, and viewers all had the same thing to say – fans declared the couple their new faves!

Many of those watching at home mentioned just how much they adored Paul’s dry and pithy wit, and the chemistry between him and his hubbie.

Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv (Credit: Channel 4)

Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv

Former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw is a long-standing member of the Celebrity Gogglebox cast. He returns with his niece Liv.

The pair have appeared together on the show ever since 2019. And Liv is getting her own share of the limelight. According to reports, Liv is an assistant in merchandise for the online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, who appointed Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague as Creative Director in 2021.

Liv now has over 35,000 followers on her official Insta account.

Martin and Roman Kemp are back on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2023: Martin and Roman Kemp

Celebrity Gogglebox wouldn’t be the same without our favourite father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp. They are the TV gift that just keeps on giving.

Not only are they easy on the eye, their close relationship is super sweet, but then there’s always those awkward moments when Roman does NOT want to watch something with his dad! Remember when Roman had to walk out after his dad’s sex confession?

We’ve all been there Roman!

Last year, Martin’s wife and Roman’s mum Shirley also joined them on the sofa.

Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold (Credit: Channel 4)

Clare Balding and Alice Arnold

Sports presenter Clare Balding returns with her wife Alice Arnold. This time, they share their opinions on The 1% Club, Spy in The Ocean, Fake Profile, Five Star Kitchen: Britain’s Next Great Chef and The Yorkshire Vet.

According to reports, Clare met Alice in 1999 when they both worked for the BBC. Alice was a newsreader and continuity announcer on BBC Radio 4 for more than 20 years until December 2012.

The couple enjoyed a civil partnership ceremony in 2006, celebrating with a party in an 18th-century Palladian villa in south west London. In 2015 they married at the same venue. However, no guests were invited.

Rylan and mum Linda are NOT appearing in series 5 (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2023: Who is missing?

When the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox was first announced, some viewers were upset that Rylan Clark and his mum Linda were missing.

However, it’s unlikely the pair have been snubbed. It’s more likely that Rylan was too buys filming his travel show with Rob Rinder.

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars Rylan and Rob are currently in Italy on a trip across Europe for a new BBC show. It’s currently titled Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour.

Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10pm on Channel 4.

