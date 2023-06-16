Celebrity Gogglebox star Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin spark complaints ahead of appearance

Celebrity Gogglebox stars Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin have already sparked complaints ahead of their appearance on the show.

The duo are set to make their debut on the show tonight (Friday, June 16).

Chris is set to appear on the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin to make Celebrity Gogglebox debut

Tonight will see Chris and Megan appear on Celebrity Gogglebox. Their appearance on the show was teased on the official Gogglebox Instagram last night (Thursday, June 15).

In a post for their 264k followers to see, the Gogglebox account uploaded a snap of Chris and Megan sat on their sofas.

“Watching animals is in their nature, but now all eyes are on @chrisgpackham2 and @meganmccubbinwild!” they captioned the post.

“Catch them on #CelebrityGogglebox tomorrow at 10pm, @Channel4,” they then added.

Megan is also on the show (Credit: The RSPB / YouTube)

Celebrity Gogglebox fans complain

However, the news divided fans. Some were not happy about Chris and Megan going on the show.

“Won’t be watching then,” one fan commented. “Better record so can skip him [Chris],” another said. “Oh god no not these!!!” a third moaned.

Other fans didn’t seem to know who they were, with many simply asking: “Who?”.

However, some Gogglebox fans were overjoyed to learn that Chris and Megan would be on the show.

“Brilliant casting. I’m super pleased! Love them both,” one fan wrote. “Oh wow. Deffo looking forward to these 2!” another said.

“Yes yes YES!!!! Love them both xxx,” a third gushed.

Jane is joining the show! (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald joins the show

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Jane McDonald would also be joining Celebrity Gogglebox. The news was announced earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Jane delighted her Twitter followers by announcing she would soon be joining the show.

“I’m going to be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with my best friend Sue – it’s going to be an absolute blast!” she tweeted. “We’ve shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show.”

Jane then posted three snaps of herself and best friend Sue – who also happens to be Jane’s PA and makeup artist.

Fans were delighted. “What a fabulous choice,” one tweeted. “We all cannot wait Jane, the ratings will go through the roof,” another said.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs tonight (Friday, June 16) at 10pm on Channel 4.

