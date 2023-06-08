Jane McDonald presenting Soap Awards 2023
TV

Jane McDonald lands huge new TV role with close friend after Soap Awards success: ‘Going to be an absolute blast’

There have been calls for her to join This Morning

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Jane McDonald has landed a huge new TV role on Celebrity Gogglebox following her success at the Soap Awards.

“It’s going to be an absolute blast,” she gushed as she revealed her new job, which she’ll get to do alongside a close friend.

Jane McDonald on Loose Women
Jane McDonald has made an exciting announcement (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald new role

Telly favourite Jane delighted her 190,000 Twitter followers today (June 8) with the news that she will soon be taking on a new TV role.

The news comes after Jane received rave reviews for her role at the Soap Awards over the weekend, when she stepped in at the last minute to replace Phillip Schofield as host.

She made such a success of it that there were even calls for her to replace Phillip permanently on This Morning.

Jane McDonald presenting Soap Awards 2023
Jane went down a treat at the recent Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

Jane sounded excited as she shared her next project with fans this afternoon.

“I’m going to be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with my best friend Sue – it’s going to be an absolute blast!” She revealed.

Jane accompanied her announcement with three cute snaps of her and Sue Ravey, the best friend in question. Jane and Sue have been friends for years, with Sue now acting as Jane’s PA and makeup artist. Sue even moved in with Jane following the death of her partner.

Jane went on: “We’ve shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show.”

Safe to say, fans were delighted at the news.

“What a fabulous choice,” one person tweeted in response. Somebody else said: “We all cannot wait Jane, the ratings will go through the roof.”

Another person predicted: “You’ll be great as you were on the Soap Awards.”

Will you be watching Jane on Celebrity Gogglebox? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

