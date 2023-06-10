Gogglebox viewers were left disappointed over Friday night’s (June 9) episode after they realised they were watching ‘Best Bits’ to wrap up the series.

With fans tuning in very excited to enjoy their Friday night by watching new TV commentary of their Gogglebox favourites, things took a turn just moments into the episode.

They weren’t too impressed when they realised the episode was a compilation of the ‘best’ Gogglebox moments that they had watched before.

Gogglebox follows viewers commenting on different TV show moments (Credit: Channel 4|)

Gogglebox viewers reaction

Taking to Twitter, many viewers weren’t shy to reveal that they weren’t too fond of the episode.

One person said: “Gogglebox was disappointing tonight. Why are you showing re-run clips and calling it ‘new’ Channel 4!?”

A second wrote: “The ONLY TV show I sit down to watch live and it’s a repeat! So disappointed #gogglebox.”

“I feel cheated. A Gogglebox mish mash,” another added.

A fourth user said: “Gogglebox do not advertise tonight’s episode as ‘new’ when it’s just what you call ‘best bits’ of the series so far.”

And a fifth wrote: “@Channel4 Gogglebox why a repeat tonight, it says new Gogglebox and S21 ep16.”

As many accused the channel of telling ‘lies’ some went so far as to switch off altogether. “That’s it, switching off,” stated one, while another agreed: “Ah ffs, Gogglebox, flicks over to Love Island.”

Jenny and Lee revealed to fans that they had wrapped up the series last week (Credit: Channel 4)

New Gogglebox details

While Gogglebox takes a break, fans can expect to see new episodes in September. Furthermore, fan favourites Jenny and Lee revealed last week on Instagram that they had wrapped up the series.

Sharing a video from their couch, their caption read: “Happy Friday everyone. Gutted it’s the last show of series 21 have a fabulous summer and we’ll be back on the couch in September.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny And Lee (@jennyandlee_gogglebox)

Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote: “You two are one of my favourite couples on the show!”

A second said: “Aww just love you both you make smile laugh and you have such a great friendship xx.”

And another commented: “We love watching you all the way over here in Australia. Thanks for another season of laughs!”

